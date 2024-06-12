AdvertisingNewsletter

QMS Adds Vicinity Centres To Its Growing Digital Network

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
2 Min Read

Digital outdoor media company QMS has continued the expansion of its national network, successfully winning the competitive tender to manage select external digital large format billboards for leading retail property group Vicinity Centres in Victoria and Tasmania, effective immediately.

The appointment covers two premium shopping centre locations in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs – Box Hill Central and The Glen – as well as Eastlands shopping centre in Hobart’s Rosny Park, which will be home to QMS’ first digital billboard in Tasmania.

“We are delighted to be working with Vicinity Centres to develop and manage these premium digital assets and provide a platform for continued innovation and creativity for our clients,” said QMS chief operating officer Sara Lappage. “Vicinity Centres include some of Australia’s most coveted retail sites and are a perfect complement to our market-leading national digital large format portfolio and our world-class, City of Sydney digital street furniture network.”

“We are pleased to be working with QMS to grow our premium digital asset capability and continue connecting brands with customers at our centres,” said Vicinity Centres’ head of media, Brooke McMonigle.

QMS’ new partnership with Vicinity Centres follows its recent digital expansion in New South Wales where it has been awarded the prestigious Transport for NSW contract as well as the Australian Turf Club, The Hills Shire Council and the Australian Rail Track Corporation billboard contracts.

Related posts:

  1. Brand Pride Lands On Sydney Streets via QMS
  2. QMS Returns To Support Royal Children’s Hospital’s Good Friday Appeal
  3. QMS Launches Australian First DOOH & TV Partnership With Samba TV
  4. QMS Put Brands Up In Lights For Vivid Sydney 2024
TAGGED:
Avatar
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

GroupM: Aussie Ad Spend To Remain Flat As Digital Accounts For Three Quarters Of Budgets
LYNX Appoints Hello As Creative Lead
Albo To Wait It Out, No Recession & Trump To Win: Avenue C & Nine Unpack Future Of Economy
Tourism Australia CMO Susan Coghil leads a debate about risks in marketing.
‘Finally, Someone Sued Us’ – CMOs On The Power Of Taking Risks & Avoiding A ‘Sea Of Sameness’
Register Lost your password?