QMS 3DOOH Goes Global With New Flight Centre Campaign

A 3D advertising campaign for Flight Centre created by leading digital outdoor company QMS has gone global.

The 3DOOH campaign, which was developed by QMS’ in-house creative services team QUBE, is being displayed across its national network of digital large format sites as well as billboards in downtown Toronto, Canada, and on digital screens in 450 Flight Centre stores worldwide.

The 3DOOH creative featuring a tropical underwater reef scene was designed to bring to life Flight Centre’s “Your Centre” brand campaign.

Flight Centre global head of marketing, Clinton Hearne, said: “It’s important to engage with consumers in innovative ways. Cutting through the marketing clutter has never been more challenging and we’re excited by the eye-popping campaign the QMS QUBE team has created.

“Not only is the 3DOOH creative a visual showstopper, it also effectively sells the Flight Centre story as well. Bringing the joy of travel to customers is at the core of our business, and this creative reflects that fun in a way we haven’t done with new technology before.”

QMS’ chief revenue officer, Alex Kerley, said: “Flight Centre wanted a bespoke 3DOOH campaign that ensured cut through, high impact and differentiation in market, and to increase brand awareness and consideration during this peak holiday planning period.

“The 3DOOH executions created by our QUBE team enabled Flight Centre to encourage a global audience to imagine themselves in another destination, with animation and 3D creative techniques.

“It’s a fantastic example of how 3DOOH creative can impact and influence audiences. From our own neuro research, we know that 3DOOH achieves a 62 per cent higher brain response versus standard DOOH creative, which highlights the rising importance of creativity as a driver of impact and effectiveness for clients,” he said.