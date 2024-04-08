QIC Brings A ‘Pop of Unexpected’ In New Campaign Via Jane Doe Creation

QIC has launched ‘Pop of Unexpected’, a new campaign to unveil its Autumn Winter 24’ fashion range via creative agency Jane Doe Creation.

With the aim to make QIC the top choice for Australian fashionistas, ‘Pop of Unexpected’ encourages shoppers to visit QIC stores where they can add unexpected style touches to their wardrobes.

Directed by Chloe De Brito at Collider, the campaign film features a fast-paced, high-energy edit that aims to encourage viewers to explore QIC’s AW24 pieces. Designed to be social, the online campaign includes premium blog content and in-store activations running in QIC’s 11 centres across the eastern seaboard in QLD, NSW, ACT and Victoria.

QIC head of marketing Bronwyn Cooper says: “Our ‘Pop of Unexpected’ campaign is about celebrating individuality this Autumn/Winter season, inspiring our customers to embrace their unique style.

“For the first time, we’ve worked with both a female director and photographer, reflecting our predominantly female customer base. The campaign supports our retail partners and their vibrant collections while encouraging our customers to make bold, unexpected fashion choices.”

Director Chloe De Brito adds: “Offering styling tips through an unfurling, transiting wardrobe is as fun as it looks… if only this could translate into a reality where we don’t need to try it all on (not to further tempt technology).

“I had a great time discovering these pops of unexpected with the wonderful teams at Jane Doe and QIC. It was all hands on deck to shoot this in a day and we grooved our way through it — practical, handheld effects and all!”

Credits:

Client: QIC

Head of Marketing: Bronwyn Cooper

Portfolio Manager, Campaigns: Kelly McGufficke

Campaign Manager: Holly Howell

Brand Manager: Jacinta Bonsak

Creative Agency: Jane Doe Creation

Executive Creative Producer: Elissa Maine

Head of Strategy: Allison Sims

Executive Creative Director: Penny Buck

QIC Creative Lead: Alina Tadevosyan

QIC Project Director: Cara Staniforth

QIC Canva Director: Evan Clements

Production Company: Collider Films

Managing Partner & Executive Producer: Rachael Ford-Davies

Executive Producer: Olivia Hantken

Director: Chloe De Brito

Producer: Isabella Vitelli

DOP: Tyson Perkins

Art Director: Esther Rosenberg

Wardrobe: Monica Morales

Hair Stylist: Laura Mazikana

Makeup: Mikele Simone

Movement Director: Amy Zhang

Editor and Post Supervisor: Tim Eddy

Colourist: Alina Bermingham

Casting: Byrne Creative

Casting Director: Sarah McGrath

Sound Design: Otis Studios

Photography

Photographer: Maddison Woollard

Producer: Henry Richardson

Digital Operator: Jose Domene

1st Photographer Assistant: Dominic Lasaitis

2nd Photographer Assistant: Isabella Martin