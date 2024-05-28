Qantas Magazine Promotes Genevra Leek To Editor-In-Chief

News Corp’s commercial content arm Medium Rare Content Agency has promoted Genevra Leek (pictured above) to editor-in-chief of Qantas magazine and its digital arm Travel Insider.

She takes over from Kirsten Galliott, who has been promoted to head of content, travel and business, overseeing content for Qantas, Commonwealth Bank and the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Leek joined the agency in 2023 as content director and was recently elevated to editor. Previously she has held senior editorial roles at luxury titles, including Vogue Australia and Elle Australia.

Qantas magazine just recorded its highest readership since 2012 with 529,000 readers, while Travel Insider had more than 4.2 million page views and 310,000 unique visitors in April, the highest numbers in its nine-year history.

“I feel privileged to be stepping into this role at a time of such strength for the brand and excitement for the industry. I’ve had an incredible introduction to Qantas over the past 18 months and I’m thrilled to continue to work closely with Kirsten and our incredible team for this next chapter,” Leek said.

Galliott, who has won more than 30 local and global awards for Qantas content since she relaunched Qantas magazine and Travel Insider in 2015, added: “I have lived and breathed the Qantas brand for nine years and will continue to do so as head of content. But it’s time to bring in new perspectives and new talent to further evolve the brand and I couldn’t be more thrilled that Genevra will take the reins.”

Qantas group chief marketing officer Petra Perry said: “We’ve worked with Medium Rare since 2015 and they have continued to take Qantas magazine and Travel Insider from strength to strength. Under Kirsten and Genevra’s leadership, we know they will continue to create best-in-class content across every channel.”