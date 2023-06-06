“Purr-fect TV!” Interviewee Magnificently Wrestles Attacking Cat During Live Cross

A not-so-interesting TV interview into the Prince Harry phone-hacking trial in the UK has taken a decidedly furry turn after the interviewee was forced to wrestle a cat mid-interview.

Royal historian Marlene Koenig was being interviewed on the BBC as she was being asked questions about Prince Harry’s hacking court case.

However, Koenig’s feisty puss, Fleur, was eager to make her TV appearance and jumped up on to her owner’s lap mid-interview, much to presenter Sally Bundock’s surprise.

To her credit – and social media’s joy – Koenig dispensed with the dive bombing Fleur with the grace and aplomb you’d expect of a Royal historian.

Koenig later revealed that the two-and-a-half-year-old rescue cat is “the queen of the house”.

“Going viral was not on my bingo card today,” she added.

Watch the action unfold below:

TV critic Scott Bryan led the Twitter praise for Koenig’s quick response.

“INCREDIBLE CAT CAMEO,” he tweeted. “The way the presenter carries on. The way the contributor doesn’t fluster. Just amazing scenes all round.”

Another viewer added: “The speed at which she grabs the cat makes me think it’s probably done this before when she is being interviewed.”

A third said: “The reflexes though! That’s not her first rodeo.”

“Oh that’s just brilliant,” another fan declared.