PUMA Unleashes ‘Go Wild’: Its Biggest Brand Campaign Yet, Inspiring Runners To Chase Their True Selves

Global sports company PUMA has launched its biggest global brand campaign to date – ‘Go Wild’ – marking an evolution in its brand identity and showing runners re-arranging their lives to chase the highs of running.

The campaign celebrates the individual and inspires everyone – amateurs and professional athletes alike – to unleash their true selves and discover greatness in their nature.

For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward and, as a leading sport brand, has always promoted sport as a way to embrace self-expression and joy. Through the launch of ‘Go Wild’, PUMA is championing the power of unveiling your true self through sport, showing it’s about the courage to be yourself, unlocking your authentic self and in turn, unleashing your greatness.

“PUMA has always been home to athletes who achieved greatness in sports by being their true selves and following their own path to success,” said Arne Freundt, CEO at PUMA.

“Iconic personalities from the past and the present like Tommie Smith, Usain Bolt, Breanna Stewart or Neymar are great ambassadors of the unique PUMA DNA: our athletes with a great personality embracing self-expression and joy. With our second brand campaign, we are taking another important step in strengthening our distinctive and emotional connection with our consumers in our brand elevation journey”.

Beyond just idolising performance, PUMA aims to inspire individuals to unleash their wild energy through sport. By capturing the human instinct, we all feel when playing sport, PUMA aims to expand its global presence and make more meaningful connections with its audience.

“This new brand campaign represents a new vision for sport and a new chapter for PUMA, aligned with the expectations of a younger generation and rooted in PUMA’s history. In times of social media followership and ‘meme’ culture, we want to inspire the professional and everyday athletes to look inside themselves to find their own greatness and have the courage to unleash their true self,” said Richard Teyssier, global VP brand and marketing at PUMA.

The 2025 campaign kicks off with the release of the ‘Go Wild’ hero film, a tribute to runners unlocking the runner’s high – a rush of happy chemicals released during physical activity – aligning with a positive audience response in this space and rooted in the belief that running is at its best when you chase the runner’s high. The ‘Go Wild’ film moves away from featuring athletes and celebrities – and instead celebrates the everyday runner, including the early-rising runners, a runner with their dog, a new mum, or running as a community – all of them making choices staying true to themselves chasing the high of a run.

To further sustain the ‘Go Wild’ message, PUMA will be launching a series of content which aims to explain ‘Go Wild’ to its audience through PUMA’s ambassadors’ stories. From Tommie Smith in 1968 and Usain Bolt in 2008 to Mondo Duplantis in 2024, self-expression through sport has always been at the heart of PUMA’s ambassadors. Like no other, they know what it means to go wild, and they are our Wild Ones.

The ‘Go Wild’ global campaign goes live on 20th March and will continue through 2025/26 by strategically spotlighting different categories within sport, including basketball and football, and leveraging key global sporting events.