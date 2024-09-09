Puma Taps JCDecaux & Havas For Putting Customers On “Treadmillboard” Testing Speedy New NITROs

To celebrate the launch of its new NITRO running range, PUMA created an out-of-home campaign developed by Havas using a treadmill linked to the JCDecaux Young and Jackson billboard.

PUMA created a “Treadmillboard” that saw their creative featuring Aussie hero Nedd Brockmann and his words to describe the NITRO range, taken over in real-time by passersby.

Located opposite Flinders Street station in Melbourne, PUMA took over a space directly underneath the iconic billboard. People were invited to trial the new NITRO range on a treadmill and their reactions were captured. Once they had trialed the shoes and given their feedback, they were taken outside to be surprised by Nedd and their own faces and reactions up in lights on the big screen.

“We know experiencing a product is the best way to convert customers. Combining product trial, with the surprise of meeting Nedd Brockmann and seeing yourself on one of the most iconic billboards in Melbourne, is a great way to engage with customers on a new level, and create a memorable and shareable moment,” said Neysa Goh, PUMA Oceania’s director of marketing.

“Partnering with PUMA and Nedd to bring their NITRO range to life through such an innovative and interactive activation, is a great example of how out-of-home can create memorable, real-world experiences. The combination of product trial, digital engagement, and the iconic location, showcases the unique impact this medium can deliver,” said Kristian Muhllechner, sales director – VIC, JCDecaux.

“Treadmillboard” is one of many touchpoints for PUMA’s recent “Chase that Feeling” campaign to promote the new NITRO range in partnership with ambassador Nedd Brockmann and to support the recent launch into rebel.

Developed and managed by PUMA’s creative agency Bursty, with media managed by Havas, the bespoke “Treadmillboard” captured the live content and was then shared across PUMA and Nedd’s social channels.

Nedd Brockman first made headlines in 2022 after running 4,000 km across Australia from Perth’s Cottesloe Beach to Sydney’s Bondi Beach, whilst raising millions of dollars for homeless charity Mobilise.