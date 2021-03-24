Publicis’s Spark Foundry Wins Toyota’s Media Account

Publicis’s Spark Foundry Wins Toyota’s Media Account
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



After an extensive pitch lasting more than 12 months, Toyota has finally announced that it will be moving its media account to Publicis Group’s Spark Foundry.

Toyota Australia’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Sean Hanley said, “the automotive industry is undergoing a once-in-a-century transformation that will require innovative customer-focused solutions through next-generation vehicles, services and communications.

“Our new specialist agency partners are best positioned to support us with innovative marketing as we enter this new exciting era,” Hanley said.

Previously, B&T reported that the race was between Publicis’s Spark Foundry and the Media Store, which previously held the account.

Hanley said of The Media Store, “[it] has been a trusted partner for over two decades and has made a great contribution to Toyota Australia. The agency has helped build our brand to where it is today. This decision was particularly difficult and we sincerely thank TMS for their service and support.”

According to Toyota, Saatchi & Saatchi will continue for brand and select product portfolios, BWM Dentsu will continue to lead retail, and Hero has also been appointed for select product portfolios.

Discussions regarding the transition period are still ongoing.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

JCDecaux Unveils New Programmatic Offering & Team Structure
  • Media

JCDecaux Unveils New Programmatic Offering & Team Structure

JCDecaux unveiled its programmatic offering today; the first high quality roadside publisher to trade programmatically, at scale. JCDecaux can now trade 100 per cent of its digital inventory programmatically, with an experienced, newly structured team in place. Meanwhile, Cassandra Cameron has been promoted into the expanded role of executive general manager, revenue strategy and operations, with […]

Think HQ Delivers Work Place Safety Message In 20 Languages
  • Campaigns

Think HQ Delivers Work Place Safety Message In 20 Languages

Think HQ has created a culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) campaign for WorkSafe Victoria that delivers safety messages to workers and employers in 19 languages other than English. Launched to coincide with Cultural Diversity Week, the integrated ‘Workplace Safety is our Common Language’ campaign achieves broad reach through a powerful combination of targeted message delivery […]

Tyumen, Russia - April 30,2019: TikTok and YouTube apps on screen iphone xr, close up
  • Technology

YouTube Releases ‘Shorts’

With no fear of being banned by Donald Trump, YouTube has decided to launch its very own version of TikTok.