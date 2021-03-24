Publicis’s Spark Foundry Wins Toyota’s Media Account
After an extensive pitch lasting more than 12 months, Toyota has finally announced that it will be moving its media account to Publicis Group’s Spark Foundry.
Toyota Australia’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Sean Hanley said, “the automotive industry is undergoing a once-in-a-century transformation that will require innovative customer-focused solutions through next-generation vehicles, services and communications.
“Our new specialist agency partners are best positioned to support us with innovative marketing as we enter this new exciting era,” Hanley said.
Previously, B&T reported that the race was between Publicis’s Spark Foundry and the Media Store, which previously held the account.
Hanley said of The Media Store, “[it] has been a trusted partner for over two decades and has made a great contribution to Toyota Australia. The agency has helped build our brand to where it is today. This decision was particularly difficult and we sincerely thank TMS for their service and support.”
According to Toyota, Saatchi & Saatchi will continue for brand and select product portfolios, BWM Dentsu will continue to lead retail, and Hero has also been appointed for select product portfolios.
Discussions regarding the transition period are still ongoing.
