Publicis Groupe ANZ Named ABA Employer Of Choice For 4th Year Running

The Australian Business Awards has announced that Publicis Groupe ANZ has been named an Employer of Choice for the fourth year running.

“We’re very proud to be named an Employer of Choice by the Australian Business Awards for the fourth year in a row. We have a fantastic group of agency leaders and a people & culture team who work tirelessly to bring to life our people proposition, so it’s great to see their hard work recognised in this way,” said Michael Rebelo, Publicis Groupe ANZ CEO.

“Among the highlights in the year so far, we rolled out our first Disability Access & Inclusion Plan; launched new sustainability initiatives via our employee action group, Écologique, and we are now a certified Family Friendly Workplace. We also announced a major partnership with the Cancer Council as part of our Working with Cancer initiative.

“While we continue on our journey of growth, I’d like to thank everyone for their contribution to our connected and collaborative culture, as we strive to create an inclusive workplace for all”.

The Australian Business Award for Employer of Choice recognises organisations that develop workplaces that maximise the full potential of their workforce through established policies and practices that demonstrate effective employee recruitment, engagement, and retention.