Publicis Groupe ANZ Named ABA Employer Of Choice For 4th Year Running

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Publicis Groupe ANZ team members.
Publicis Groupe ANZ team members.

The Australian Business Awards has announced that Publicis Groupe ANZ has been named an Employer of Choice for the fourth year running.

“We’re very proud to be named an Employer of Choice by the Australian Business Awards for the fourth year in a row. We have a fantastic group of agency leaders and a people & culture team who work tirelessly to bring to life our people proposition, so it’s great to see their hard work recognised in this way,” said Michael Rebelo, Publicis Groupe ANZ CEO.

“Among the highlights in the year so far, we rolled out our first Disability Access & Inclusion Plan; launched new sustainability initiatives via our employee action group, Écologique, and we are now a certified Family Friendly Workplace. We also announced a major partnership with the Cancer Council as part of our Working with Cancer initiative.

“While we continue on our journey of growth, I’d like to thank everyone for their contribution to our connected and collaborative culture, as we strive to create an inclusive workplace for all”.

The Australian Business Award for Employer of Choice recognises organisations that develop workplaces that maximise the full potential of their workforce through established policies and practices that demonstrate effective employee recruitment, engagement, and retention.

Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts.

