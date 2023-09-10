Property Guru Andrew Winter Joins David Koch At Compare The Market
Property presenter Andrew Winter has joined Compare the Market, where he will be leading commentary on property news and trends.
Following a year of rate rises, rental shortages, and increased demand for property, Winter said he was keen to speak out on issues impacting mortgage affordability.
“Owning a property can be one of the most rewarding life experiences but – as we’ve seen over the past few years – it’s not always an easy ride,” Winter said.
“We want to arm Australians with the tools they need to make the most of their property journey, pay off their debt faster, and keep building savings along the way.
“I know the team at Compare the Market is incredibly passionate about helping people save. Whether you’re a first home buyer, a long-time investor or a keen renovator, it’s crucial to seek out a competitive rate.”
Over the past eleven years, the experts at Compare the Market have helped millions of Australians look for savings on their household bills, through one-to-one support, digital services and consumer advocacy.
Winter joins the Compare the Market team alongside economic director David Koch, health expert Ginni Mansberg and travel sage Catriona Rowntree.
Compare the Market CEO Rob Clancy said he was excited to work with Winter on new campaigns to underline the importance of comparison.
“We’re at the start of a very important chapter for the business, which will grow the impact we can make for our customers,” Clancy said.
“There has never been a more important time to help Australians understand their options by comparing, switching and saving, wherever savings are available.”
