Property Guru Andrew Winter Joins David Koch At Compare The Market

Property Guru Andrew Winter Joins David Koch At Compare The Market
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Property presenter Andrew Winter has joined Compare the Market, where he will be leading commentary on property news and trends.

Following a year of rate rises, rental shortages, and increased demand for property, Winter said he was keen to speak out on issues impacting mortgage affordability.

“Owning a property can be one of the most rewarding life experiences but – as we’ve seen over the past few years – it’s not always an easy ride,” Winter said.

“We want to arm Australians with the tools they need to make the most of their property journey, pay off their debt faster, and keep building savings along the way.

“I know the team at Compare the Market is incredibly passionate about helping people save. Whether you’re a first home buyer, a long-time investor or a keen renovator, it’s crucial to seek out a competitive rate.”

Over the past eleven years, the experts at Compare the Market have helped millions of Australians look for savings on their household bills, through one-to-one support, digital services and consumer advocacy.

Winter joins the Compare the Market team alongside economic director David Koch, health expert Ginni Mansberg and travel sage Catriona Rowntree.

Compare the Market CEO Rob Clancy said he was excited to work with Winter on new campaigns to underline the importance of comparison.

“We’re at the start of a very important chapter for the business, which will grow the impact we can make for our customers,” Clancy said.

“There has never been a more important time to help Australians understand their options by comparing, switching and saving, wherever savings are available.”



Has Alan Joyce Completely Trashed Qantas Brand?
840 votes
Vote

Please login with linkedin to comment

Compare the Market

Latest News

London Piccadilly during night evening
  • Marketing
  • Partner Content

Sudipto Das: The Programmatic Supply Chain Isn’t One Size Fits All

Sudipto Das, VP advertiser solutions, APAC explains how we need to let go of the overly simplistic category-based view of the digital advertising supply chain and discover new opportunities for differentiation and value creation. The original vision was simple: Programmatic technology was introduced to solve challenges of scale and efficiency across the open internet. DSPs arose […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Osher Gunsberg Reveals The Insider Scoop On The Masked Singer
  • Media

Osher Gunsberg Reveals The Insider Scoop On The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer is back, bigger and better than ever! B&T spoke with legendary host Osher Gunsberg and Paramount’s head of lifestyle programs, Tamara Simonaeu about the making of the show and got a behind the scenes scoop that you won’t want to miss. The Masked Singer releases tonight, 11th of September at 7.30pm on […]

Pinterest To Host “Pinterest Presents” Global Advertising Summit On September 13th
  • Advertising
  • Partner Content

Pinterest To Host “Pinterest Presents” Global Advertising Summit On September 13th

Pinterest will host its third annual global advertiser summit, Pinterest Presents, on September 13th 2023 at 10am AEST. Pinterest Presents has all the product launches, vision-setting and updates you would expect from an advertiser summit but it’s delivered in a way that’s a bit more – Pinterest. This year, advertisers can expect to hear directly […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Emotive Nabs Former Clems ECD Darren Wright As Group Creative Director
  • Advertising

Emotive Nabs Former Clems ECD Darren Wright As Group Creative Director

Darren Wright (lead image), former joint executive creative director at Clemenger BBDO, has joined Emotive as group creative director to continue to build and help diversify Emotive’s creative output. Wright is an award-winning creative leader with over 20 years’ experience. He cut his teeth in London at Wieden & Kennedy where he spent nearly 10 […]

Thinkerbell’s Anjana Khallouf Joins Youth Agency Shameless Media
  • Advertising

Thinkerbell’s Anjana Khallouf Joins Youth Agency Shameless Media

Thinkerbell’s former national head of earned Anjana Khallouf (lead image) has today joined youth media company Shameless Media, in a newly created Managing Director position. The career agency leader wrapped up at Thinkerbell last month after successfully growing the agency’s earned offering over the past two years. Prior to Thinkerbell, the native Kiwi spent the previous […]

Paramount+ Announces A Third Season For Original Series Mayor Of Kingstown
  • Media

Paramount+ Announces A Third Season For Original Series Mayor Of Kingstown

Paramount+ today announced that the acclaimed drama series Mayor Of Kingstown, starring Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner, is returning for a third season. From Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, and Hugh Dillon, the original series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+. Mayor Of Kingstown is one of the top performing original dramas […]

Manifest Appoints Ete Davies & Sarah Waddington As Non-Executive Directors
  • Marketing

Manifest Appoints Ete Davies & Sarah Waddington As Non-Executive Directors

Manifest has appointed two new high-profile non-executive directors to support its continued propositional and geographical expansion. Sarah Waddington CBE, director at Wadds Inc, and Ete Davies, chief operating officer of Dentsu Creative EMEA, add over four decades of experience to Manifest’s senior leadership team, having held senior positions at some of the most well-respected agencies […]