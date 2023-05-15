Prodigious Australia Launches Prodigious PLAY Integrated Production Offering

Prodigious Australia, the Publicis Groupe-owned production unit, has launched a new content division, Prodigious PLAY.

Lead image: (Bottom L – R): Virginia Tong, managing client partner; Robbie Bempasciuto, managing director; Irene Sarris, head of content. (Standing L – R): Filip Sarna, head of social; Paul Fiore, creative content lead; Sarah Cloutier, head of production; Tim Pietranski, executive producer.

The new division promises to provide clients with a digitally led, agile and integrated content production offering.

It will be led by Irene Sarris as head of content, and Filip Sarna as head of social and it has already worked on a number of client projects, including crafting a 3D out-of-home billboard for Jack Daniel’s and a multi-channel sensory experience for Sensodyne with celebrity chef Reynold Poernomo.

PLAY has also expanded its social media and influencer marketing offering to include in-studio production, with the aim of giving clients, such as Miele, ownable content to be scaled across multiple channels.

“In today’s always evolving world of content, we have become more strategic, more dynamic and will continue to bring new capabilities into our model,” Prodigious managing director Robbie Bempasciuto said.

“We’re innovating in CGI and technology, and expanding our capabilities to be more agile in our end-to-end content offering for clients. We’re able to deliver this by bringing together best-in-class talent and technology to deliver high-calibre content.”

Sarah Cloutier has joined the business as head of production, taking over from James McDonald who moves to the new role of head of CGI & retouching. Cloutier had previously been an executive producer and senior post-producer at The Post Lounge. Virginia Tong joined from a Publicis Groupe role into the newly created managing client partner job.

Prodigious has offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.