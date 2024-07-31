Principle Media Group Wins Swinburne University Of Technology Media Planning & Buying

Swinburne University of Technology has appointed Principle Media Group (PMG) as its sole supplier of media planning and buying services for the next three years.

PMG was chosen following a comprehensive process to enhance Swinburne’s media strategies and delivering value-driven outcomes.

Swinburne’s chief marketing officer Carolyn Bendall says choosing PMG as the university’s media partner aligns to Swinburne’s commitment to innovation and excellence in education.

“We are impressed by PMG’s strategic approach and their understanding of our distinctive brand promise to create the next gen now, and overall vision for Swinburne to bring people and technology together to build a better world. We look forward to working closely to leverage cutting edge digital and data-driven capabilities, elevate our media campaigns and enhance our visibility in the market,” Bendall said.

PMG is an esteemed independent agency renowned for its innovative approach and strategic expertise and will collaborate closely with Swinburne to integrate offline and online media channels, including search, and paid social. This partnership is designed to navigate the complexities of the modern learner journey in a rapidly evolving media ecosystem.

“We feel enormously privileged in partnering with Swinburne University of Technology as they continue to push the boundaries of technology, innovation and entrepreneurship in further education,” PMG’s managing director Peter Toone said.

“Navigating this complex learner journey in an ever-changing media landscape is an incredibly exciting prospect, and one we feel well prepared for. We can’t wait to get started with the team.”

The announcement follows Swinburne’s long relationship with Initiative Media, who had managed Swinburne’s media planning and buying since 2015.