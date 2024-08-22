Principals Evolves Brand For Social Ventures Australia, Now SVA

Branding design agency Principals has evolved the brand for not-for-profit Social Ventures Australia, also known as SVA.

Founded in 2002, SVA is an innovative social impact organisation, created to help solve systemic social problems. SVA does this by putting its know-how to work redesigning systems, helping institutions think differently and working with partners and communities to take action on social change.

Two decades on, SVA has evolved. The brand required a refresh to reflect the energy and impact of the organisation it had become. Principals stepped in to assist with strategy, tone of voice development, a website UX audit and competitive analysis.

SVA CEO Suzie Riddell said: “At SVA we have a history of innovation: from helping to create one of Australia’s largest social enterprises, to scaling a diverse set of impact initiatives, building a social impact consultancy and social impact investment markets. Last year we were awarded Best CSR Innovation by the Australian Financial Review. By working together with a wide range of partners, we can help solve some of the most challenging social issues. We wanted to articulate this process and have the brand better reflect these skills and achievements.”

The work began with the development of a brand strategy that defined a core positioning to reflect SVA’s focus and impact – “Leading the charge against too hard”. This was informed by design research with clients and stakeholders.

An elevator pitch and tagline – “Innovators for good” – were shaped to maximise the brand’s impact and to attract more clients and partners.

The evolution of the brand identity then followed with Principals developing a look and feel for the SVA website as well as brand asset creation.

Principals strategy director and principal Moensie Rossier said: “SVA applies its energy and creative problem solving to address entrenched social issues. The refreshed brand identity reflects this. The brighter and more distinctive design adds warmth and compassion, showing that SVA is a trusted partner and truly makes an impact.”

Riddell added: “The evolution of the brand embodies the essence of who we are today and positions us to support our mission as we continue to evolve and tackle social disadvantage in Australia.”