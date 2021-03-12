Prince William Says Royal Family Is “Not Racist”

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, has defended his family against claims of racism made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

At an event in Stratford, East London on Thursday, Prince William was asked by a SkyNews reporter whether the royal family was racist.

He responded, “we’re very much not a racist family.”

He also said that he had not yet spoken to his brother Prince Harry, but that he “will do.”

His refutations come after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey on Monday. There were a number of significant revelations in the interview, including a claim that one of the Royal Family had asked how dark Harry and Meghan’s son Archie would be.

Markle is mixed-race. In the interview, the couple also spoke about the racist treatment of Markle by the UK press.

After the interview, the British Society of Editors released a statement refuting any claims that the UK press was racist. It received significant backlash, and on Wednesday its chief Ian Murray resigned.