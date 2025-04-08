Prezzee Brings Easter Magic Home With AI-Powered Messages From The Easter Bunny

Global digital gifting platform Prezzee is making Easter even more magical with the launch of ‘Magical Moments: Choc Ops Easter Delivery’ – an AI-powered experience that delivers personalised video messages from the Easter Bunny straight to families across Australia and New Zealand.

Building on the success of its Christmas ‘Magical Messages’ campaign, Prezzee is transforming gifting tradition with innovative technology. ‘Magical Moments: Choc Ops Easter Delivery’ allows families to venture on an immersive digital journey, nominating loved ones to receive a free bespoke video from the Easter Bunny, featuring their name, age, and hometown. As part of the “Easter Hunt Personnel Report, parents are requested to submit photos of their child’s favourite toy to help the Easter Bunny’s special ‘hoperatives’ plan a one-of-a-kind egg hunt.

As consumer demand for immersive, shareable experiences continues to grow, Prezzee is harnessing the power of AI to create deeper emotional connections and reimagine holiday gifting moments. This reflects the evolution of brands creating a unique opportunity to connect with customers in innovative ways. Offering a fun and free experience for families, the project is the first of its kind to leverage generative AI and advanced audiovisual synthesis to deliver hyper-personalised video messages.

“Easter is about joy, excitement, and the magic of childhood wonder,” said Jane Scotcher, chief marketing officer of Prezzee. “Hearing the Easter Bunny say their name, and seeing their own home in the video – these small but powerful moments create an unforgettable experience that families will cherish forever.”

How It Works

Hop online – Visit the Prezzee Magical Moments URL and scan the QR code on your mobile phone or tablet to begin

Nominate a loved one – Fill out the Easter Hunt Personnel Report with their name, age, hometown, and a photo.

Capture the magic – Snap a few photos of your home’s best egg-hiding spots so the Easter Bunny’s special ‘hoperatives” can plan the perfect Easter egg hunt.

Deliver the surprise – Your nominee will receive a free personalised video message from the Easter Bunny, revealing if they’ve been selected for a special Easter visit.

Complete the moment – Send an Easter Bunny Magical Smart eGift Card, which can be spent at 400+ brands, including Roblox, PlayStation Store, Toys R Us, Twitch. The perfect way to make Easter celebrations even sweeter.

“At Prezzee, we’re always seeking new ways to bring families closer together. That’s why we’re building on the success of our AI-powered Santa campaign to deliver something equally magical this Easter. We know that times may be feeling be tough for many families, which is why we’ve made this experience completely free. No matter the circumstances, we want every child to feel the excitement of a special visit from the Easter Bunny,” Scotcher.

‘Magical Moments: Choc Ops Easter Delivery’ follows the success of the Prezzee Christmas AI Santa campaign, which enabled families to nominate a loved one for a spot on Santa’s Nice List. The campaign exceeded expectations, attracting six times the expected traffic to the website, reaching over 14 million people.

Prezzee’s Easter Campaign is supported by a multi-channel strategy, including influencer collaborations, targeted PR outreach to consumer and trade media, and social media activations using #PrezzeeMagicalMoments to drive engagement. It will be available to users across Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and the USA.