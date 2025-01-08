Premium Environments, Shifting Privacy Regs & More: Teads Picks Its Tech Themes For 2025

Global media platform Teads reckons tech leaps, shifting audience behaviours and cultural and political movements will collide to reshape the media landscape in 2025.

Teads derived the insights from its Global Tech Themes Survey, the Teads Media Barometer, trusted industry data and perspectives from global media leaders.

“In 2024, advertising and publishing executives reacted to a fragmented media landscape. Between global politics, major sports events, and pop culture moments, they stepped up to the challenge to find new, innovative ways to reach the consumer. Whether it was evolving CTV plans or leveraging AI, the advertising industry faced these opportunities head-on. Heading into 2025, Teads anticipates a greater focus on harnessing the full potential of the technology at our disposal. From omnichannel video to shoppable CTV formats and contextual targeting, the opportunities are endless,” said Natalie Bastian, Teads’ global CMO.

Its five key trends are:

Transforming Engagement with Omnichannel Video Excellence

Omnichannel video strategies are revolutionising how brands engage audiences, creating cohesive and impactful storytelling that seamlessly resonates across screens.

Teads’ omnichannel attention approach ensures video campaigns outperform traditional viewability measures by engaging audiences in both lean-back (CTV) and lean-in (mobile) moments, enhancing relevance and boosting recall. With 42 per cent of media professionals identifying CTV and omnichannel formats as the top theme for 2025, attention-driven strategies are poised to shape the future of advertising.

Future-Proof Advertising: Balancing Personalisation and Privacy

As privacy regulations reshape the digital landscape, advertisers face the challenge of delivering personalised experiences while prioritising consumer privacy. Contextual targeting offers an effective solution, aligning ads seamlessly with real-time content and environments without invasive tracking.

Research shows a third of consumers recall contextually relevant ads, and 17 per cent are more likely to make a purchase. Teads said it’s a leader in the space with 80 per cent cookie-less inventory, enabling brands to achieve scale, performance, and compliance in today’s evolving digital landscape.

Premium Environments: Building Trust and Relevance

High-quality environments not only ensure brand safety but also drive engagement, with 70 per cent of consumers reporting that the quality of content adjacent to ads impacts their perception of the brand. Campaigns in these premium environments achieve a 25 per cent lift in ROI, making them essential for advertisers aiming to balance reputation and reach.

Strategic Engagement with Cultural Moments

From global events such as the Olympics to everyday cultural moments, aligning campaigns with meaningful occasions ensures brands remain relevant and memorable.

Ads placed during cultural moments achieve 25 per cent higher engagement. By tailoring campaigns to key cultural events, brands can unlock a 15-20 per cent lift in ROI, with messaging tailored to increase purchase intent by 33per cent. Teads said its Contextual Reachcasts help brands “own the moment” by delivering contextually relevant impressions at scale.

Creative Excellence That Meets Every Consumer Touchpoint

Creative excellence, powered by AI and innovative solutions, transforms audience engagement into measurable results across every stage of the funnel.

From shoppable CTV formats to dynamic inRead units, these tools enable brands to deliver relevant messaging seamlessly throughout the consumer journey. Teads empowers advertisers with AI-powered products like AudioStack for integrating high-quality AI-generated audio, Personalized AI Voiceover for tailoring ads across languages and contexts, and Actionable CTV with Alexa for voice-enabled consumer interactions.