PR Shed Launches Massive Interactive ‘Days & Events Calendar’ For 2024 Campaign Planning

PR Shed has taken the hassle out of content, social, PR and event planning next year with the launch of the PR Shed ‘Days & Events Calendar’, packed full of significant days, monthly observances and major events across Australia and beyond to help founders, social media managers and marketing and PR pros strategically plan 2024 activity.

With over two thousand events listed, the interactive calendar features weird and wonderful awareness days, local and international public holidays, celestial events, key financial reporting dates, major sports fixtures and red-carpet events. It also includes important dates for charities, health organisations and industry associations. The interactive tool filters events by industry vertical to help brands create culturally relevant content throughout the year.

In the current cost-cutting climate, businesses looking to generate publicity without breaking the bank can use the calendar to identify timely newsjacking opportunities to cement their credentials and raise their profile as part of the ongoing news cycle.

Celia Harding (lead image), the founder of PR Shed, who produced the calendar, is on a mission to make PR more financially accessible to all while making the lives of fellow PR and marketing professionals easier. “There isn’t one place where all of this information is readily available and with ChatGPT not yet able to pull this content together reliably, I thought I’d do us all a favour and collate something valuable that everyone can use,” said Harding.

“Being relevant is the key to success in a social media era where continually evolving algorithms across Linkedin, TikTok and Instagram mean it’s increasingly challenging to be seen and heard.”

Having worked agency-side for almost 20 years, Celia recognises the PR industry still has a problem: SMEs and even some bigger brands don’t know enough about the discipline to invest.

“In 2024, I want to educate more people on WTF PR is and how they can benefit. Too many cash-strapped business owners and brand managers are missing out on simple ways to publicise their brands, because the practice has historically been shrouded in mystery,” said Harding.

“With our fingers firmly on the pulse as to what events and milestones are likely to be grabbing headlines and dominating conversations next year, we wanted to ensure everyone had an opportunity to get involved”.

From proposed royal visits to space launches and the unveiling of new tech products, highlights of the 2024 ‘Days & Events Calendar’ include:

Leap Year – February 29

International Equal Pay Day – March 24

Unicorn Day – April 9

Global Running Day – June 5

Bad Boys 4 Release Date – June 14

Paris Olympics – July 26 – August 11

Bike to Work Day – October 16

American Presidential Election – November 5

COP 29 – November 11 – November 24

The digital calendar can be accessed free of charge via the PR Shed website and will be updated regularly throughout the year. Bookmark it now. A PDF version is also available for download.