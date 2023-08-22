PR Expert Katy Denis Launches Thought Leadership Package Illustris

Specialist agency PR expert Katy Denis is launching a standalone, bespoke thought leadership package for advertising and marketing industry leaders and experts, through her company Extollo called Illustris.

Designed specifically to help agencies stand out from their competitors in the hunt for new business, this offering aims to elevate agencies in the new business game and beyond.

“Standing out and making an impact when pitching is a challenge, but also a huge opportunity for agencies. More awareness of an agency and its leaders’ expertise can make winning new business easier – sometimes without the need to pitch,” said Extollo CEO, Katy Denis.

Extollo specialises in PR for agencies, brand managers and marketers. CEO Katy Denis has more than 20 years’ PR experience and her knowledge and contacts are unparalleled. Considered an exceptional industry operator, Denis and the Extollo team’s expertise helps strategically identify opportunities for clients to maximise positive publicity in target publications.

Extollo’s successful track record includes working with agencies including Leo Burnett Australia, Host/Havas, Havas Media, One Green Bean, Organic Pacific, Think HQ, It’s Friday, Special, Bastion, The Hallway, Clemenger BBDO, VERSA, Publicis Sapient, and Amplify.

Joining the Extollo lineup to lead the new offering is highly experienced journalist and earned media specialist, Susi Banks. Banks previously worked for The Australian newspaper, writing for the Media section, business, fashion and general news. As a freelancer she has written articles for B&T and numerous other publications. One of the best in this business, she has more than two decades’ writing, editing and PR experience and has also worked in agencies and on the client side.

“I’ve known Susi Banks for more than 10 years, she is an exceptional writer, has great news sense and knows which topics will get the media’s attention. Susi has an innate ability as an interviewer and writer to bring stories to life, and she also has a real affinity with ad agencies, having worked in London and Sydney agencies. I think we’ll do brilliant things together.” said Denis.

“I met Katy back in 2012, when I was writing articles for the Media section of The Australian. When I talked to Katy I could see that she was extremely knowledgeable about the ad industry and the best ways to promote her clients. I’m really looking forward to working with agency clients to tell the best stories about them and lift their personal and company profiles,” said Banks.

Illustris will be an ongoing monthly service, with strategic placement in the trade press or industry vertical publications related to the client’s new business targets.

“Ad hoc PR isn’t the most effective strategy, so ideally we will work with clients for a minimum of three to six months to start, with the idea of fostering long-term partnerships,” added Denis.

Illustris will include consultation with clients to identify their areas of expertise, news items and topics of interest and recommendations by Extollo of what is relevant and trending in the media.

“Clearly communicating an agency’s expertise is the hallmark of a strong and successful agency brand. Illustris is all about building awareness in a strategic way, with the aim of making businesses more profitable, and more famous along the way,” added Denis.

The name Illustris comes from the Latin for: “illustrious, bright, distinguished, famous, glorious, extraordinary,” and ties in with the company name, Extollo, which means: “raise up, elevate, exalt, praise” in the Latin naming convention.

To find out more about giving your agency the edge in the new business game, get in touch with Katy, Susi and the team at Extollo.

