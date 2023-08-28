PR Agency FORWARD Teams With Vaseline To Promote Latest ‘Slugging’ Trend

PR Agency FORWARD Teams With Vaseline To Promote Latest ‘Slugging’ Trend
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Public relations agency FORWARD has been appointed by Unilever Australia to launch its largest-ever beauty and wellbeing influencer marketing campaign for Vaseline, inspired by the viral ‘slugging’ trend, inviting Aussies to try it for themselves.

Slugging is the viral skincare practice of applying a thin layer of Vaseline® Petroleum Jelly or an alternative occlusive to the skin after cleansing and moisturising as part of an evening skincare routine and leaving it on overnight to lock in moisture and restore dull, dry skin.

@VaselineANZ

Tried slugging yet? Lock in moisture overnight with Vaseline® Petroleum Jelly #SluggingWithVaseline

♬ Promoted Music – VaselineANZ

Capitalising on the trending skincare technique ‘slugging’, the #SluggingwithVaseline campaign demonstrates how Vaseline® Petroleum Jelly is the must-have skincare product for slugging.

With a diverse cohort of over thirty content creators, the campaign is also Unilever’s largest scale influencer campaign in the Beauty & Wellbeing portfolio.

John McKeon, Unilever’s head of personal care and beauty & wellbeing ANZ, said, “Vaseline has been a bit of a quiet achiever over the past 150 years, but that all changed recently thanks to the power of consumer advocacy and social media. From a TikTok viral trend that started in the pandemic, social influencers worldwide have helped breathe new life into the brand and introduced it to a whole new generation.”

“This new Vaseline campaign is Unilever Australia’s largest brand advocacy effort in the beauty space, showcasing the impact advocacy can have in shaping consumer preferences, behaviour, and sales. We are excited to invite all Australians to try slugging – and to be working with so many of the country’s top creators to show us how!” said McKeon.

FORWARD partnered with communications agency PHD Media to launch with a TikTok Top View and boost influencer content throughout the campaign.

Fergus Kibble, founder and managing director of FORWARD, said, “The campaign highlights the benefits of using Vaseline as a skin care product but also has some fun by inviting a diverse variety of content creators of all genders and backgrounds to educate Australia on slugging and build on the spirit of the original viral trend.”




Please login with linkedin to comment

forward Vaseline

Latest News

HypeAuditor: Instagram’s Influencer Marketing Sector To Reach $22.2B By 2025
  • Technology

HypeAuditor: Instagram’s Influencer Marketing Sector To Reach $22.2B By 2025

Alex Frolov, CEO and co-founder, HypeAuditorAccording to HypeAuditor data, Instagram’s influencer marketing sector will grow by $8.4bn over the next three years and reach $22.2bn by 2025. Despite the impact of economic uncertainties, which in turn resulted in a decrease in investments from Venture capital investments, startups in the creator economy pocketed $2.5 billion, last year.

The Marketing Academy Australia Opens Nominations For 2024 Scholarship Program
  • Marketing

The Marketing Academy Australia Opens Nominations For 2024 Scholarship Program

The Marketing Academy has opened nominations for the 10th Australia intake of its Scholarship Program. This annual development program gives high-potential leadership talent from within marketing, media and advertising the insight, skills and knowledge to lead the businesses of tomorrow. The Scholarship Program, which enables scholars to access an enviable lineup of c-suite mentors and […]

IVE Group’s Revenues Up 27.5% To $967.4M
  • Media

IVE Group’s Revenues Up 27.5% To $967.4M

IVE Group Limited  has announced its financial results for the 12 months ended 30 June 2023 (FY23). The result was underpinned by strong organic growth coupled with a maiden contribution from Ovato, partially offset by materially higher input and finance costs. Organic revenue growth was broad-based and reflects the Group’s leading industry vertical positioning, tier-1 […]

EMBARGOED IMAGE CONTACT KRISTI MILLER SYD PIC DESK. The Gap. Mapoon community. Mum Lisa Tabulai with her son John Tabulai 3, during an afternoon walk. Picture: David Caird
  • Media

News Corp Launches “Closing The Gap” Special Investigation On Indigenous Disadvantage

News Corp state and regional mastheads will launch an “Closing the Gap” this weekend to highlight the disadvantages faced by Indigenous Australians – including higher suicide rates, poorer health outcomes, lower disposable income and a dramatically lower life expectancy. Starting on Sunday and running over five days, “Closing the Gap” is the first of a […]

New Customer Insights Innovation Platform Ideally Launches
  • Media

New Customer Insights Innovation Platform Ideally Launches

TRA Labs and Previously Unavailable, alongside founder James Donald, today launched their latest start-up, Ideally, a platform offering remarkably fast, affordable, and accessible customer insights to help bring great ideas to life. The partnership, well-known for creating the successful brand health tracking platform Tracksuit, has appointed Donald as Ideally’s Founder and CEO to drive growth […]