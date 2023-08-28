PR Agency FORWARD Teams With Vaseline To Promote Latest ‘Slugging’ Trend

Public relations agency FORWARD has been appointed by Unilever Australia to launch its largest-ever beauty and wellbeing influencer marketing campaign for Vaseline, inspired by the viral ‘slugging’ trend, inviting Aussies to try it for themselves.

Slugging is the viral skincare practice of applying a thin layer of Vaseline® Petroleum Jelly or an alternative occlusive to the skin after cleansing and moisturising as part of an evening skincare routine and leaving it on overnight to lock in moisture and restore dull, dry skin.

Capitalising on the trending skincare technique ‘slugging’, the #SluggingwithVaseline campaign demonstrates how Vaseline® Petroleum Jelly is the must-have skincare product for slugging.

With a diverse cohort of over thirty content creators, the campaign is also Unilever’s largest scale influencer campaign in the Beauty & Wellbeing portfolio.

John McKeon, Unilever’s head of personal care and beauty & wellbeing ANZ, said, “Vaseline has been a bit of a quiet achiever over the past 150 years, but that all changed recently thanks to the power of consumer advocacy and social media. From a TikTok viral trend that started in the pandemic, social influencers worldwide have helped breathe new life into the brand and introduced it to a whole new generation.”