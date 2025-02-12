Powered’s Annual Event Series Is Back As New Senior Appointments Revealed 

It is the country’s premier annual event focusing on big ideas, exclusive research pieces and blue sky thinking – and in 2025, Powered’s Big Ideas event series is back with a twist.

Now in its seventh year, Big Ideas Delivered is the next iteration of The Big Ideas Store, and has evolved over the years from a small pop up store in Sydney to a virtual event, and then a week-long event in Sydney to now being a roadshow of in-person events in the offices of some of the biggest media agencies in Australia.

Big Ideas Delivered will cover some of the most pressing topics facing advertisers today, including a deep dive into the country’s housing crisis with a fascinating insight into the evolution of how young Australians are getting onto the property ladder and what that means for brands. The research explores the societal and cultural impact of the compromise Australians are making.

There is also new research and a playbook for clients on how the demographic of people aged over 50 is overlooked and undervalued by brands despite their huge spending power and the greatest generational wealth transfer in human history currently underway to them. The research also challenges the industry about how they represent this audience and our role in media to change society’s perception of ageing.

There will also be research and insights into consumer trends and expectations around sustainability in a cost of living crisis and consumer appetite for change; and how Artificial Intelligence, personalisation and augmented reality is driving trends in the global retail sector.

“These insights and panels empower our agency partners to better inform brands about our constantly evolving world and culture,” director of Powered, Lisa Day, said. “Big ideas are in Powered’s DNA, and through this forward-thinking research, we’re committed to deeply understanding what drives Australians across all demographics and categories, ensuring greater impact, connection, and campaign effectiveness for our partners”.

The events come as Powered bolsters its ranks with the appointments of Remi Baker as director of insights and innovation, and Stewart Gurney as director of strategy and effectiveness.

Both known for their media agency experience, Remi was most recently Sydney Head of Strategy at PHD where she chaired the PHD Innovation Council which contributed to PHD Australia being awarded No.1 for Best Innovation Program and No.1 Most Innovative Media & Marketing Company in the AFR’s Most Innovative awards.

In her role as director of insights and innovation, she will uncover market-leading insights on consumer trends and cultural shifts to enable brands and clients to reach their audiences in more creative and innovative ways.

Stewart has spent more than 20 years immersed in the world of media agencies, most recently as Chief Strategy Officer at Kaimera. In a storied career that has taken him from the UK to Australia, he was previously PHD’s Chief Strategy Officer Australia and has worked at MediaCom and Vizeum.

Having spent years understanding client needs and crafting strategies, he has a strong grasp of the challenges CMOs and brands face, and how publishers can address their evolving priorities. As Director of Strategy and Effectiveness, he will ensure that Powered delivers results for partners.

“I am thrilled to have Remi and Stewart on-board at Powered. With both having such a rich history of media agency experience, their know-how and passion is priceless and will ensure Powered continues to deliver effective results and big ideas for clients and agency partners,” said Day.