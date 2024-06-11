CampaignsNewsletter

"Por qué?" Dig Asks Why Aussies Aren't Eating More Pork In New Brand Campaign For Australian Pork

Australian Pork Limited, the national representative body for Australian pig producers, has launched its new brand campaign, introducing a new character, Ramón Jamón. The pink-suited man of mystery is passionate about Pork, and wants to know why Aussies aren’t eating more of it.

Breathing new life into the long-standing ‘Get Some Pork on Your Fork’ campaign, Dig was tasked with increasing awareness and saliency of pork as an everyday protein option. The campaign centres on Spaniard Ramón Jamón addressing common barriers to pork by simply asking, “Por qué?” (English translation: “Why?”).

The campaign will be launched nationally across TV, radio, OOH, press, print, digital, social, retail and PR activity.

“Pork provides a tasty twist to the every day, which is exactly what Ramón Jamón delivers. It’s been a pleasure bringing this campaign to life with the APL teams. We are confident it will deliver results for Australian Pork, and perhaps also boost sales of pink suits,” Anna Paine and Owen Bryson, creative directors.

“Dig have taken our already iconic ‘Get some pork on your fork’ marketing campaign, and built on it a bold new character, here to inspire Aussie families to discover the versatility of Australian-grown pork. The strength of the campaign’s new direction shone through since we first saw it, and we’re very proud to be launching across the country today,” said Margo Andrae, chief executive officer of Australian Pork Limited.

Slingshot Media has been Partnering with Dig on the launch and is responsible for bringing the campaign to life across all paid channels.

CREDITS

Creative Agency: Dig

Chief Creative Officer/Partner: David Joubert

Creative Director: Owen Bryson

Creative Director: Anna Paine

Executive Planning Director: Lucielle Vardy

Managing Director: Lisa Ramsey

Group Account Director: Andrew Grey

Account Director: Sarah Coppens

Senior Account Manager: Laura Smith

Producer: Jess Campbell

Client: Australian Pork Limited

Acting Marketing Director, Brand: Fiona Boughton

Marketing Director, Brand: Eunbi Lee

Marketing Director, Category: Kathleen Pindsle

Brand Manager: Ashleigh Dyson

Insights Manager: Teagan Levett

Media Agency: Slingshot Media

Chief Executive Officer/Partner: Simon Rutherford

Group Business Director: Brittany Cooper

Head of Strategy: Molly Blacker

Business Manager: Melissa Galanos

Senior Implementation Planner: Harrison Smith

Media Assistant: Cobey Johnston

Production Company: Rabbit

EP: Alex Hay

Director: Lachlan Dickie

DOP: James Brown

Producer: Izzy Vitelli

Post-house: The Editors

Editor: Ryan Boucher

Colourist: Matt Fezz

Music composition: Mark Wilson

Sound: Squeak-E-Clean

Casting: Danny Long

Stills: Troy Goodall, Photoplay

Food stylist: Ben Masters

By Aimee Edwards
