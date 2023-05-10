Poppy Hill Dumps DoubleVerify To Head Up Pixability APAC Team

Poppy Hill has joined Pixability to serve as its APAC managing director.

Pixability, which offers AI-driven contextual targeting, brand suitability and performance on YouTube and other leading CTV platforms, has expanded into APAC recently.

“I’m thrilled to join Pixability at this time when advertisers in APAC are looking for privacy-first, personalized contextual ad solutions on YouTube and CTV,” said Hill, who was most recently DoubleVerify’s senior group director, integrated solutions APAC.

“Pixability’s deep AI-driven solutions deliver not just suitable streaming inventory, but also improved performance for advertisers, matching the right ads with the right context and audience. The old way of buying YouTube is just not relevant anymore and we’re already seeing buyers across the region embrace Pixability’s innovation and forward-looking approach,” she added.

Hill was also managing director of APAC at OpenSlate, head of programmatic at InMobi Exchange ANZ and at Network Ten’s CTV platform 10Play.

Cadi Jones, former chief commercial officer at Qmee, also joined Pixability as managing director EMEA.

“Cadi and Poppy are experienced leaders with deep understanding of the challenges advertisers in their markets face relative to brand suitability, wasted impressions, and transparency,” said David George, CEO of Pixability.

“As demand for our unique YouTube/CTV technology and data solutions continues to grow globally, this is a perfect time for us to bring on board such impressive executives to help scale our presence and get closer to our customers in key regions.”