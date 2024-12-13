Pop The Champers, It’s Time For B&T’s Best Industry Parties Of 2024

If there is one thing adland is famous for it is throwing award-winning shindigs, and 2024 did not disappoint.

From country festival-styled epics to dysfunctional reunions, surprise birthday bashes and ghoulish Halloween vibes, the industry turned on plenty of pizzaz and fun throughout the year.

In producing this list, B&T has not included awards and upfront events – we have focused on pure parties that caught our eye. We’ve also only included the events that we attended, so if your shindig didn’t make the list, make sure to invite this esteemed masthead next year. Enjoy!

10. Bread anniversary

Bread agency, founded by some of adland’s finest folks in former Havas execs Mary Proulx and Amaury Treguer, turned two this year. The agency took over the Wooly Bay Hotel for a shindig for the ages. Alongside some of the great and good of advertising and PR, B&T snuck in and snuck out with a couple of baguettes under our arm—naturellement!

9. Naked’s Dysfunctional 20 Year Reunion

Twenty years ago, Adam Ferrier, Mat Baxter and Mike Wilson launched Naked in Australia, an agency that spawned iconic work and some of the industry’s top talent. At the Beresford, Naked alumni and friends rocked the Beresford in Sydney to reminisce about the good old days and share some of Naked’s chaotic and fun history. In attendance were Naked’s founders, past employees and industry luminaries, including Imogen Hewitt, Pauly Grant, Mark Lollback, Fiona Johnston, Henry Innis, Ian Perrin and more.

8. Lion Christmas Party

Hosted by the B&T Award-Winning Marketing Team of the Year, the Lion end-of-year bash was a masterclass in festive flair and rooftop revelry. The evening was infused with the sporty energy that defines Lion’s powerhouse work. It wasn’t just a party; it was a vibrant toast to a year of achievements!

7. ATN Party

ATN’s reputation for throwing on a fine shindig ratchet up a notch as the business unveiled a rebrand and expansion of its services. Set at the iconic Catalina restaurant, clients, agency partners and friends were treated a live helicopter cross; fire breathers; a bloke DJing, singing and playing a harp at the same time; banging tunes by the Rogue Traders; some of the best canapés and wine going; and plenty of Vic Lorusso and Claudine Hall’s charm.

6. NGEN Halloween Party



When it comes to this year’s standout parties, the NGEN Halloween events were truly a scream! Inspired by the theme ‘Til Death Do Us Party’, over 500 NGENers transformed into ghoulish, blood-splattered revellers to celebrate a year of growth and connection across Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney. These highly anticipated events served as the perfect finale to NGEN’s year of workshops and learning, rewarding the commitment of media professionals with less than five years’ experience in the industry.

5. Unltd Big Dream

Unltd’s Big Dream Gala Dinner saw the crème de la crème of Adland gather at Sydney Town Hall for an unforgettable evening of inspiration, celebration, and impact for good. More than 650 people across the media, marketing and creative industry came together to raise north of $87,000 and experience a series of creative storytelling experiences to highlight the realities many young people at risk face.

4. News Corp’s Closing Party at Cannes in Cairns

News Corp took over Salt House in Cairns to close out the epic third Cannes in Cairns. There were bright outfits, pumping tunes and delightful cocktails. Hawaiian garb was the flavour of the night, as adland’s brightest revelled in a tropical theme and brightly coloured cocktails. A fitting end to a wonderful week.

3. The Marketing Academy 10th Anniversary

A gathering of the tribes for Asia-Pacific’s most important marketers to celebrate their achievements and the brilliant community that Sherilyn Shackell (pictured above) and The Marketing Academy team have created. There was frolicking on the rides at Luna Park as well as deeply serious discussions of marketing leadership set in an iconic Aussie venue. Omnicom’s Peter Horgan rocked up in his finest pair of shorts for the gala event and was, reportedly, in fine form alongside Mark Ritson and the who’s who of CMOs.

2. Sparrow’s 70th Surprise Party

Industry legend Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham celebrated his 70th in style with a surprise party hosted at Clear Hayes House on the final day of SXSW. It was a veritable who’s who of adland, with some of the industry’s most noted luminaries in attendance, including close friends John Steedman, Katie Rigg-Smith, Maree McDonagh, Peter Vogel, Josh Faulks, Graham Webster, Sam Buchanan, Kirsty Muddle (plus child), Sunita Gloster AM and more. Sparrow turned up to a room full of people wearing Sparrow masks in one of adland’s creepier scenes this year, reports are hazy about how easily he got home.

1. Cannes in Cairns Pinterest Welcome Party

Pinterest’s Welcome Party at the Timber Mill just outside Cairns might just have been the best party in the history of industry parties. Set to a festival theme, who’s who of the industry turned up sporting head spinning outfits that were put to the test with a number of daring festival rides and activities, including dodgems, a Ferris wheel and a Miami ride. Alongside a packed main stage with a live band laying down the tracks, there was another DJ at the other end of the festival site keeping partygoers revelling for most of the night.