All The Pics From News Corp’s Cannes in Cairns Closing Party!

  AF2_6677 1_websize (1)
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Last night, News Corp took over Salt House in Cairns to close out the epic third iteration of Cannes in Cairns, Presented by Pinterest.

There were bright outfits, pumping tunes and delightful cocktails. Here’s a look at all the movers, shakers, grinners and winners.

We’ve loved having you in Cairns this year and we cannot wait to see you next year at the revived, rejuvenated and even more awesome Cairns Crocodiles, APAC Festival of Creativity.

Editor’s note: We’re going for a lie-down, now.




Cannes in Cairns News Corp

