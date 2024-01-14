Pool Cleaner Turns Monster In Latest Spot From Budget Direct & 303 MullenLowe

Just in time for summer and in keeping with the tongue-in-cheek cinematic style that it’s known for, Budget Direct has launched new work via 303 MullenLowe.

‘Loch Mess Monster’ tells the story of a seemingly typical Aussie pool cleaner coming to life via lightning strike, and wreaking havoc on a family home, with longstanding insurance sleuths Sarge, Jacs and Chief once again coming to the rescue. The campaign will run on TV, cinema, online, radio and OOH nationally.

It is the second in Budget Direct’s latest series; in September, it launched ‘Rise of the Machines’ which starred malicious e-bikes and e-scooters turning on an unsuspecting motorist.

303 MullenLowe Group Business Director Ben Glasson said: “2024 marks a decade of partnership between 303 MullenLowe and Budget Direct, and six years since we introduced Sarge and the ‘Insurance Solved’ platform to Australia. We’re proud of the ever-increasing brand recognition the campaign contributes to, not to mention the engagement each new instalment generates.”

Budget Direct’s position as Australia’s most award-winning insurer is highlighted in the latest campaign; in December, Money Magazine announced that once again Budget Direct had won Best Value Car Insurance and Best Value Home and Contents awards. The insurer has started the new year off with yet another clean sweep, with Canstar naming Budget Direct Insurer of the Year for 2024, making it three years in a row for the prestigious award.

 

CAMPAIGN CREDITS:

Budget Direct
Chief Growth Officer, Growth Ops – Jonathan Kerr
General Manager, Marketing and Communications, Growth Ops – Warren Marsh
Senior Marketing Manager, Marketing, Media & Acquisition, Growth Ops – Katie Lansdale

303 MullenLowe
Chief Creative Officer – Bart Pawlak
Creative Director – Adam Whitehead
Associate Creative Director – Nick Sellars
Associate Creative Director – Katie Moore
Managing Director – Joanna Gray
Group Business Director – Ben Glasson
Chief Strategy Officer – Jody Elston
Executive Broadcast Producer – Rachel Devine

Production Partners
Production Company – Good Oil Films
Director – Hamish Rothwell
DOP – Crighton Bone
Executive Producer – Sam Long
Producer – Catherine Warner
Editor – Lucas Baynes
Post Production – Blockhead VFX
VFX Supervisor – Nigel Mortimer
VFX Producer – Charlotte Plowman
Music and Sound Company – Sonar Music
Original Composition – Matteo Zingales
Producer – Haylee Poppi
Sound Designer – Timothy Bridge
Stills Photographer – Matt Baker, LOUIS & CO




