Pollinate Study: Aussie Zs The Most Optimistic Generation, Most Concerned About The Environment

Strategic insights business Pollinate has revealed that Gen Z are the generation that is most worried about the future of the planet: almost 80 per cent are concerned about the environment followed by society (70 per cent) and the economy (68 per cent).

The research, from Pollinate’s market-leading The Australia Pulse study released last week, found that all other generations were most concerned with the economy. It also found that while Gen Z (people born between 1997 and 2010) has the least wealth of all the generations, they are the most likely to think that enough is being done to address the rising cost of living (30 per cent agreed).

Gen Z are more optimistic about life than all other generations – albeit still largely negative – with 30 per cent saying that life in Australia is getting better, 28 per cent that it is staying the same, and 42 per cent who think it is getting worse. In comparison, only 26 per cent of Millennials think life is getting better, 19 per cent of Gen X and 14 per cent of Boomers.

The study found Gen Z are the generation most likely to call Australia “the lucky country”, with 79 per cent agreeing versus 75 per cent of Millennials, 64 per cent of Gen X and 66 per cent of Boomers. Gen Z also believe they are the luckiest generation, stating that the best things about Australia are technological advancements, safety/level of crime, the education systems, social diversity and inclusion, access to internet, and indigenous heritage.

Pollinate CEO, Howard Parry-Husbands (lead image), said: “Our most recent The Australia Pulse report found a great contrast with our youngest analysed generation, Gen Z, compared to all other generations – even Millennials. Unlike never before, Gen Z are rewriting the rule book when it comes to how they act and think, and brands need to be cognisant of this fact.

“The members of Gen Z were born into a world that has its fair share of problems, from the GFC to the pandemic, and while they might be anxious, they still manage to be the most optimistic and believe in Australia more than any other generation. But they are also the most eco-conscious and their worries centre on the fate of the world and society in general.

“But most of all we see a shift in Gen Z away from defining themselves as hard-working which characterised older generations. This is most likely because Gen Z also has the lowest level of hope. We need to recognise that for Gen Z, what is the point in hard work if there is such low hope,” he said.

The research was conducted in August this year and covered 1,000 people aged 14 to 64 across Australia. The sample was representative of the general Australian population and used Social Soup’s proprietary community.

