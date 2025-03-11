Poem Appointed Social Media Agency For McCain Australia & New Zealand

Poem has announced its appointment as the social media agency for McCain’s Masterbrand portfolio in Australia and New Zealand. This exciting new partnership will see Poem develop and execute social media strategies that help McCain reach their bold commercial and communications objectives.

Poem brings a wealth of experience to the partnership, having delivered highly successful social and content campaigns for a diverse portfolio of leading brands, including current clients PlayStation, Amazon, Nespresso, Uber and Salad Servers.

“We’re thrilled to partner with McCain, an iconic brand that resonates with so many Aussies and Kiwis,” said Katie Raleigh, Poem managing director. “Social media has evolved dramatically, and today, creating ‘social-first’ content that earns attention is paramount.”

“McCain’s brief for the pitch was refreshing, honest, and a big challenge. We were delighted when it came across our table, and even more delighted to start this partnership. We’ve got something special cooking with the team and can’t wait to get it into the world,” said Alex Watts, Poem’s executive director of social and strategy.

The partnership comes at a time when brands are increasingly seeking innovative ways to cut through the noise on social media. Poem’s expertise in developing earned creative, insight-driven strategies, combined with its deep understanding of the social and cultural landscape, makes it the ideal partner for McCain.

“We were impressed by Poem’s strategic thinking, creative approach, and ambitious attitude” said McCain Foods Australia’s media, social and PR marketing manager, George Woodcock. “We believe that Poem’s understanding of the evolving social media landscape and their ability to create engaging earned-first content makes them the perfect partner to help us connect with our audiences in new and exciting ways”.

The appointment is effective immediately, and Poem has already begun working on developing a comprehensive social media strategy for McCain across Australia and New Zealand. The agency will be responsible for managing McCain’s social media channels, creating engaging content, and running product specific campaigns.