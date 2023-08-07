P&O Cruises Australia Sets Sail With New Social Media Partner, Bread Agency

Cruise line company P&O Cruises Australia has appointed Bread Agency as its social media partner following a competitive pitch.

Bread Agency will work closely with P&O across its social efforts including social strategy, content creation, community engagement and influencer marketing. Bread will join the agency village working on the launch of P&O’s new brand platform.

“P&O is Australia’s favourite cruise line and takes hundreds of thousands of Aussies on unforgettable holidays every year. We can’t wait to work with Bread Agency to help us entice more Aussies to come onboard through the power of social media,” said Georgia Jameson, social media manager for P&O.

“P&O Cruises is a brand loved by Aussies, so it is a privilege to be working with them to build out their social media presence,” commented Bread Agency co-founder, Mary Proux.

“From the ships, to the crew, to the onboard experiences, there is no shortage of stories to tell. We can’t wait to bring them to life so people can get a true taste for P&O cruise life.”

Bread has already worked with P&O on two major campaigns. The first was the launch of the P&O TikTok channel with four beloved creators, including Ben & Zara, Brooke Styles, Maddie and Nona and The Brother Boys. The @POCruisesAustralia account saw substantial growth from Aussie followers within the first three months of operation.

The second was celebrating P&O’s 90th Birthday year with a mammoth cruise giveaway that resulted in millions of views and thousands of entries.