Former Havas Bosses’ New Agency Supermassive Sails Away With P&O Cruises Rebrand Work

Newly formed indie agency Supermassive has been named the new creative agency of record for P&O Cruises.

The agency will manage the repositioning and relaunch of the 90-year-old brand, resulting in a new brand platform, brand identity and refreshed creative output across all channels.

P&O Cruises chief commercial officer, Kathryn Robertson, “P&O, a pioneer in Australian cruising for 90 years, is proud of its uniquely Australian offering. We are thrilled to partner with Supermassive, who have demonstrated a disciplined and fresh approach to brand strategy and non-traditional thinking, that will no doubt further enhance the P&O brand.”

Supermassive co-founders, Laura Aldington, Simone Gupta and Jon Austin said, “The opportunity to help this wonderful, iconic brand realise its full potential by bringing a whole new audience to cruise is a dream brief for us. The P&O team’s ambition to pair disciplined brand thinking with effective creative excellence aligns perfectly with ours, and we can’t wait to get started.”

The appointment is immediate with the agency saying we should expect new work sometime later this year.

The agency launched last month with its trio of former Havas Group bosses, it has been able to lean on a long back catalogue of work.

Aldington is the former CEO of Host/Havas and Host and current deputy chair of the Advertising Council of Australia’s board of directors. Gupta was the former CEO of Havas PR. Austin was the former ECD of Host/Havas and Host.