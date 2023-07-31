Former Havas Bosses’ New Agency Supermassive Sails Away With P&O Cruises Rebrand Work

Former Havas Bosses’ New Agency Supermassive Sails Away With P&O Cruises Rebrand Work
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Newly formed indie agency Supermassive has been named the new creative agency of record for P&O Cruises.

The agency will manage the repositioning and relaunch of the 90-year-old brand, resulting in a new brand platform, brand identity and refreshed creative output across all channels.

P&O Cruises chief commercial officer, Kathryn Robertson, “P&O, a pioneer in Australian cruising for 90 years, is proud of its uniquely Australian offering. We are thrilled to partner with Supermassive, who have demonstrated a disciplined and fresh approach to brand strategy and non-traditional thinking, that will no doubt further enhance the P&O brand.”

Supermassive co-founders, Laura Aldington, Simone Gupta and Jon Austin said, “The opportunity to help this wonderful, iconic brand realise its full potential by bringing a whole new audience to cruise is a dream brief for us. The P&O team’s ambition to pair disciplined brand thinking with effective creative excellence aligns perfectly with ours, and we can’t wait to get started.”

The appointment is immediate with the agency saying we should expect new work sometime later this year.

The agency launched last month with its trio of former Havas Group bosses, it has been able to lean on a long back catalogue of work.

Aldington is the former CEO of Host/Havas and Host and current deputy chair of the Advertising Council of Australia’s board of directors. Gupta was the former CEO of Havas PR. Austin was the former ECD of Host/Havas and Host.

Please login with linkedin to comment

P&O Cruises Supermassive

Latest News

Advertising Week Debate Finds That Advertising Didn’t Cause The Climate Crisis, Actually
  • Advertising

Advertising Week Debate Finds That Advertising Didn’t Cause The Climate Crisis, Actually

Advertising Week APAC kicked off in Sydney with a debate about whether the advertising industry had caused the climate crisis that has led to heatwaves and wildfires in North America and Europe, successive hottest days ever and warnings about the destruction of Australian natural landmarks. Chaired by Josh Faulks, CEO of the Australian Association of […]

“She’s So Unhinged, But She Might Be Right!” – ABC Journalist Is Caught Slagging Off Sky News Host In Awkward Hot Mic Scandal
  • Media

“She’s So Unhinged, But She Might Be Right!” – ABC Journalist Is Caught Slagging Off Sky News Host In Awkward Hot Mic Scandal

A senior ABC journalist has been caught describing a female Sky News journalist as “unhinged” before conceding that she might be right about the origins of Covid-19. On Saturday, Stephen Dziedzic, the ABC’s foreign affairs reporter, shared his thoughts on colleagues and political leaders with The Australian’s foreign affairs and defence correspondent Ben Packham and The Sydney […]

Pepsi MAX Honours 50 Years of Hip Hop With Notorious B.I.G Collab
  • Campaigns

Pepsi MAX Honours 50 Years of Hip Hop With Notorious B.I.G Collab

This year, the world will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop – the music genre and cultural movement that changed the world. To celebrate this milestone and pay tribute to Hip Hop’s everlasting cultural impact, Pepsi MAX is announcing a partnership and international campaign that honours and amplifies the legacy of one of the […]

Re Design Establishes AI Principles For Staff & Clients
  • Technology

Re Design Establishes AI Principles For Staff & Clients

M&C Saatchi-owned design firm Re has launched a set of six principles to help its staff and clients navigate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and cover everything from transparency to the inherent biases found in the tech. CEO Patrick Guerrera has launched the principles in consultation with the global leadership team to address what […]

IMAA Launches Female Leaders Programme With Top CMOs As Mentors
  • Media

IMAA Launches Female Leaders Programme With Top CMOs As Mentors

The Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA) has today launched its ‘Female Leaders of Tomorrow’ programme, as part of its commitment to fostering long-term diversity and inclusivity across independent media agencies nationally. The extensive mentoring programme will run in Sydney and Melbourne, with senior marketing leaders from high profile organisations, alongside executives from major media […]

Havas Media Network Melbourne Wins French Connection Australia Relaunch Media Work
  • Media

Havas Media Network Melbourne Wins French Connection Australia Relaunch Media Work

Havas Media Network Melbourne has won the French Connection Australia media account. The agency will be tasked with helping relaunch the fashion retailer by providing implementation, planning and buying. French Connection Australia was recently relaunched as Unison and has been part of the Australian fashion retail landscape for over two decades. The retailer has a […]

www.scottehler.com
  • Technology

Seven Taps Komo For Sport & Live Event Engagement Platform

Seven and Komo have announced a new partnership that will see the customer engagement platform deliver mobile audience engagement tech for the TV network’s biggest events in the second half of this year. Lead image: Seven West Media chief marketing and audience officer Melissa Hopkins; Komo chief revenue officer, Niel Isdale. Komo’s engagement hubs will […]

Screen Producers Australia Lambasts The FTA Broadcasters Over Kids Content Quota
  • Media

Screen Producers Australia Lambasts The FTA Broadcasters Over Kids Content Quota

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has acknowledged the latest ACMA report, which reveals the 2022 compliance results for Australian content on both metropolitan and regional commercial television licensees (the ACCTS). The report once again highlights the failure of Australian commercial free-to-air channels to serve the nation’s children. ACCTS figures show that in 2022, Australian commercial free-to-air […]

Digital Media & Adtech Specialists Bench Announces New Hires & Promotions
  • Marketing

Digital Media & Adtech Specialists Bench Announces New Hires & Promotions

Sydney-based digital media and adtech specialist, Bench, has announced a series of new hires and promotions off the back of a series of business wins which include Britax, Jaycar, Medtronic and Cook Island Tourism. “The accelerated digital shift, propelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, has seen a burgeoning demand for more sophisticated digital media solutions. Brands […]

TrafficGuard Appoints UM’s Joshua Lowcock As Non-Executive Chairman
  • Technology

TrafficGuard Appoints UM’s Joshua Lowcock As Non-Executive Chairman

Perth-based ad fraud firm TrafficGuard has appointed Joshua Lowcock (pictured) as its non-executive chairman. He currently serves as the global chief media officer of UM, overseeing all omnichannel media and marketing spend for clients, as well as partner ad product, advertising technology and marketing technology innovation. Lowcock has held similar marketing, media, and technology roles […]