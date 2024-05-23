Pinterest’s Welcome Party At Cannes In Cairns Is A Must Attend!

Get ready for an unforgettable night of fun at Pinterest’s Welcome Party in Cannes in Cairns! And now, a note from Pinterest on the dress code.

This year’s style inspo is Festival Fits. Inspired by the festival goer in you who doesn’t just turn up to the party but makes the whole show.

Self-expression takes its purest form when you put your one-of-a-kind mind to work, curating a festival fit that’s so uniquely you. So bring your A-game, we can’t wait to see what festivals fits means to you. BUT, if you need a spark of inspiration, you can’t go wrong with boho chic, cowboy-core, and glitter and glam.

So don your flower crowns, pack your face gems and dust off your cowboy boots. We’ll see you on the dance floor.

Ready to plan your outfit? Your Pinterest bestie is ready and waiting… check out the mood board here.

This year’s Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest, will be bigger and better than ever before, with a jam-packed agenda of thought-provoking conference sessions and world class speakers.

One of the highlights of the whole week is Pinterest’s Welcome Party.

Make sure you dress to impress, with your wildest festival outfits. Also, please remember to wear covered, enclosed shoes, to ensure you can enjoy all of the surprises we have in store (think your wildest festival idea fun).

If you are planning your trip to Cairns – Pinterest has you covered. They have created a dedicated board for everything you need to know about Far North Queensland.

This includes everything from packing tips to must-see attractions, you’ll find all the inspiration you need here.