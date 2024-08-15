Philips’ “Sports Dad Of The Year” Returns To Marks Its 15-Year Milestone Supporting Community Sports

The annual “Philips Sports Dad of the Year” program returns in 2024 to mark its 15-year milestone celebrating Australian sporting dads.

Kay Cho, consumer marketing lead for Philips ANZ, personal health said that the Sports Dad of the Year Awards program was an important way to acknowledge and give back to Australia’s unsung heroes and their commitment to fostering community spirit in sport.

“We’re thrilled to be part of Philips Sports Dad of the Year which continues to shine a light on the incredible contributions sports dads make both on and off the field. There’s nothing quite like this Awards program in Australia and we’re proud to recognise deserving dads Australia-wide – many of whom don’t realise their selfless acts make such a difference,” said Cho.

Winners for both categories will be announced in the lead-up to Father’s Day, with the Philips Community Sports Dad of the Year revealed in the week of 26 August, and the Celebrity Sports Dad of the Year announced on Father’s Day, 1 September.

Nominations for Philips Community Sports Dad close this Sunday, 18 August.

The initiative, which launched in 2009 with “Celebrity Sports Dad of the Year” and in 2013, with “Community Sports Dad of the Year”, recognises sports dads juggling fatherhood along with professional and community sports.

For 15 years, Philips has been the major partner of the “Sports Dad of the Year” program, committing sponsorship and prizing to the initiative. The Awards program, which falls in line with Father’s Day, is the only initiative of its kind in Australia and has become a prestigious accolade among professional and grassroots sporting clubs.

The Philips Celebrity Sports Dad winner is selected through a public vote while Community Sports Dads are nominated by their local peers.

Prizing includes a grooming pack from Philips, along with a $5,000 donation to the Celebrity Sports Dad winner’s charity of choice and a $5,000 Rebel voucher to the Community Sports Dad Winner’s local team or club.

To date, the Philips Sports Dad of the Year program has recognised 162 Celebrity and Community dads through 190,000 nominations and votes and donated over $150,000 to Australian charities and sports clubs – supporting not only the future of sports but the wellbeing of the wider community.

Last year’s Philips Celebrity Sports Dad winner, Manly Warringah Sea Eagles and Queensland Maroons captain, Daly Cherry-Evans matched his prize money to donate $10,000 to Gotcha4Life Foundation founded by media personality and self-proclaimed “sporting tragic”, Gus Worland.

Gus Worland said that the impact of the donation had been a significant contribution to the wider community.

“Daly Cherry-Evans’ generous donation to the Gotcha4Life Foundation, for winning the 2023 Philips Sports Dad of the Year, enabled 200 people to attend a life-changing program to build their mental fitness so they’re better equipped to handle the ups and downs of life. The positive impact is felt far wider than just the participants who attend our workshops, as the ripple effect extends to countless others in their entire village of family, friends, workmates, and the wider community. We are incredibly grateful for Daly and his continued support of Gotcha4Life”.