PHD Sydney’s Emma Wood Promoted To Head Of Investment 

PHD's Emma Wood will lead investment for the agency's Sydney business.

Wood will be responsible for the Sydney offices investment product.

Emma Wood, Sydney’s co-head of investment. has been elevated to PHD Sydney’s head of investment.

Answering PHD’s chief investment officer Joanna Barnes, Woods will take control of the agency’s investment product, and will supported by an elevated team structure.

She has been with PHD for three years. “continually exceeding expectations and demonstrated growth and positive outcomes for clients”.

Woods investment expertise spans a range of categories and brands, including global accounts PepsiCo and Chanel. PHD said she was the first to co-create and deliver an end-to-end converged screens campaign in Australia. 

Part of her role is to deliver the agency’s ‘Intelligence.Connected’ proposition, advancing investment capabilities, talent and product.

“Our PHD Investment team are exceptionally talented, and I am really looking forward to nurturing their growth and development to in turn deliver fantastic work for our clients,” Woods said of her appointment,” Woods said.

Barnes added: “We are ambitious in our pursuit to drive our clients’ businesses forward through a data-led innovative approach and Emma has been a critical component of our success. From the time Emma joined the business I have been impressed with her ability to build exceptionally strong and meaningful relationships with her clients, partners and team.”

