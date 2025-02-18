Petbarn Launches Retail Media Platform Offering 2.9 million Pet Parents

Petbarn today announced the launch of a dedicated retail media network giving brand partners exclusive access to premium pet parents through the high-impact pet media platform ‘PetAds’.

Loved by pet parents everywhere, Petbarn has partnered with reo, powered by oOh!media, to connect brands with its 2.9 million loyal customers across the retail media ecosystem, making it the first comprehensive and scalable platform for pet media in Australia.

Leveraging insights from Petbarn’s 2.9 million members of its Friends for Life loyalty program, brands can deliver targeted and personalised campaigns to pet owners for enhanced customer experiences, while closed-loop reporting offers measurable sales outcomes and visibility on return on advertising spend.

Reo will manage end-to-end service delivery including onsite, off-site and in-store retail media solutions, as well as sales representation with a dedicated media sales team. reo will also install and manage Petbarn’s in-store screen network across its chain of stores nationally.

Lucas Barry, chief executive officer, Greencross Pet Wellness Company, said: “We’re always looking for innovative ways to help brands provide closer touchpoints to enhance the Petbarn shopping experience of our 2.9 million loyal customers. PetAds will deliver best-in-class media products, while allowing us to focus on what we do best – caring for pets and delivering on our mission of making the world a happier place through the love of pets.”

Petbarn has engaged reo to build a best-in-breed retail media network, technology and data stack, including hardware, software, services and media sales. reo is also collaborating with technology partners to deliver the end-to-end retail media platform, providing the benefits of an in-house team through an outsourced partner.

PetAds can strategically position brand partners along the entire customer journey, including the crucial last steps of the shopping experience through in-store media. Petbarn advertisers can additionally amplify their campaigns across oOh!media’s extensive Out of Home network within the vicinity of Petbarn store locations, targeting audiences at scale along the path to purchase.

Neil Ackland, chief retail media officer, oOh!media, said: “The launch of PetAds is a game-changer for brand partners and pet lovers alike. By implementing reo’s advanced infrastructure, this retail media solution unlocks incremental revenues for Petbarn, new revenue opportunities for suppliers, unparalleled insights into campaign performance, and brings consumers closer to the brands they love. Whether through onsite, off-site and in-store media channels, or through extended audience targeting across oOh!’s 35,000+ asset locations, Petbarn is now uniquely positioned to engage customers at every step of their journey.”

Cathy O’Connor, CEO at oOh!, added: “Partnering with Petbarn represents a significant milestone in reo’s journey to solidify our leadership in retail media and expand into new, high-growth sectors. Petbarn’s commitment to innovation aligns with our group strategy to deliver impactful retail media solutions that drive value for retailers, suppliers, and consumers alike. This partnership underscores our vision to lead the retail media evolution while providing adjacent growth opportunities in emerging media markets.”

Petbarn is part of the Greencross Pet Wellness Company, which provides an end-to-end wellness experience for pet owners. In Australia, Greencross owns and operates over 241 Petbarn stores and 144 Greencross Vet clinics and 29 Speciality and Emergency Hospitals.