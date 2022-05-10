PETA Sends ScoMo A Cow Fart In A Jar In Climate Protest

PETA Sends ScoMo A Cow Fart In A Jar In Climate Protest
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has sent Prime Minister Scott Morrison a “cow fart” in a jar, as part of a message regarding the damaging effects of methane.

The gift is designed to draw attention to the devastating climate impact methane, a greenhouse gas generated largely by farmed ruminant animals, has on the planet. It arrived with a letter – and a cheeky dig at the prime minister’s infamous act of bringing a lump of coal to Question Time when he was treasurer in 2017.

In their letter to the PM, PETA said: “We figured, since you love sharing destructive, archaic stuff in Parliament, you’d appreciate a new show-and-tell item that’s also wreaking considerable havoc on the planet: a jar of methane.”

“Cows and sheep release huge volumes of methane – a greenhouse gas up to 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere. Each year, a single cow will belch almost 100 kilograms of methane – and Australia is home to over 25 million of them. That’s not to mention our nation’s 72 million sheep, the average one of whom emits approximately 13 kilograms of methane per year.”

PETA notes that a 2022 study published in science journal PLOS Climate concluded that rapidly phasing out animal agriculture worldwide has the potential to stabilise greenhouse gas levels for 30 years and offset 68 per cent of CO2 emissions this century.

The campaign is ambitious, but makes sense given PETA’s motto, which in part reads “animals are not ours to eat”.

Please login with linkedin to comment

PETA Scott Morrison

Latest News

HubSpot Team Up With A Series Of Brands To Deliver A Day of Upskilling
  • Campaigns

HubSpot Team Up With A Series Of Brands To Deliver A Day of Upskilling

HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced the launch of ‘The Great Upskill’, which will see brands across APAC including Google ANZ, MessageMedia, Meltwater, Seismic, and Aircall, give their employees a full workday during the week of May 9–13 to dedicate to upskilling and job-related learning. The movement comes on […]

Hennessy Will Let Aussies Enjoy A Game Of Basketball In Mid-Air In Honour Of The NBA’s 75 Year Anniversary
  • Campaigns
  • Marketing

Hennessy Will Let Aussies Enjoy A Game Of Basketball In Mid-Air In Honour Of The NBA’s 75 Year Anniversary

Hennessy, the world’s best-selling Cognac and the Official Spirit of the National Basketball Association (NBA), announced the next iteration of “Courts Beyond Limits,” a series of iconic court settings around the world in celebration of the 2022 NBA Playoffs and the league’s landmark 75th Anniversary Season. On Wednesday, May 11, Hennessy and the NBA will […]

Bangkok, Thailand - July 22, 2019 : iPhone user touching Tinder logo on iPhone screen to open the app.
  • Technology

Tinder Owner Match Group Goes After Google For Its Play Store Policies

The company behind popular match-making app Tinder, Match Group, is taking Google to court as it claims that the tech giant is “illegally monopolising the market for marketing apps.” In their complaint, Match Group, who are also the creators of other similar applications to Tinder, such as OkCupid, Hinge and Plenty of Fish, stress that […]

Fuller Boosts Its Creative Team With Two Heavyweight Acquisitions
  • Marketing

Fuller Boosts Its Creative Team With Two Heavyweight Acquisitions

Fuller Brand Communication has appointed two new industry heavyweights in leading creative and strategic roles. After a 12-month national search, Fuller has appointed Michael Gagliardi as its new Creative Director and Jordaine Chattaway as Brand Communications Strategist. Michael has more than 15 years experience in the advertising and visual communications industry, working in Melbourne and […]

Swinburne University Launches New Platform With Oglivy Australia For Students Who Are ‘Ready For More’
  • Campaigns
  • Technology

Swinburne University Launches New Platform With Oglivy Australia For Students Who Are ‘Ready For More’

Swinburne Online, one of Australia’s leading online education providers, has launched a new brand platform via Ogilvy Melbourne. Ready for More shows that Swinburne Online does more to help you achieve more. Michael Smolders, executive director, sales & marketing at online education services (OES), says: “A better experience for our students leads to better outcomes. […]

Cavalry &FRIENDS Come Together To Bring The Future For Brands And Agencies
  • Marketing

Cavalry &FRIENDS Come Together To Bring The Future For Brands And Agencies

Cavalry Freelancing, APAC’s leading talent platform for advertising and digital professionals, today announced a merger and rebrand in the next stage of its evolution. The Sydney-based platform has merged with global content production and technology powerhouse &FRIENDS, heralding a new era in creative talent management and content production. In contrast to other industry platform players, […]

Connected By Meta: Embracing Messaging
  • Media
  • Partner Content

Connected By Meta: Embracing Messaging

Online messaging is a top way of communicating with customers, particularly angry ones with a propensity for violence.

Partner Content

by