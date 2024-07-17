Pet Circle Launches “WOW Moments” Campaign To Give Back To Pet Parents

Pet Circle, Australia’s largest online pet supplies store, is spreading cheer to pet parents with its first, large-scale WOW Moments marketing campaign, spanning social media, OOH and experiential.

Leveraging its award-winning WOW Moments programme, renowned for creating “feel good moments” that surprise and delight customers, Pet Circle’s latest campaign is designed to give back to its dedicated community of pet parents. The campaign will include a series of unique and engaging activations, with over $50,000 worth of pet products up for grabs.

Pet Circle will kick off the campaign by offering free personalised pet portraits and distributing free pet toys through street poster supersites in key locations across Sydney from 14 – 27 July, in collaboration with Streetfighter Media. These interactive street posters, which draw from a popular social meme and display WOW Moments pet portraits of Sydney petfluencers, will offer up one burrow plush toy daily in Bondi, Surry Hills, Leichhardt and Parramatta.

The pinnacle of the campaign is a Christmas in July mystery box giveaway featuring over $50,000 worth of pet products. Pet parents will have the chance to find mystery boxes full of different toys and lifestyle products and a $50 Pet Circle voucher, in Sydney on 20 July and Brisbane on 27 July.

“Providing exceptional value for our customers is something that we do everyday at Pet Circle – by providing the best prices across our range of products and giving back through our WOW Moments program. We know that the rising cost of living has made it challenging for many pet parents this winter, so we wanted to take our WOW Moments program into the wider world, and surprise our community with some winter joy,” said Ella Lymbereas, VP of marketing and brand at Pet Circle.

“Our “Christmas in July” themed giveaway, with over $50k worth of products up for grabs, aims to celebrate the special bond between pets and their family, and help alleviate some pressure with a $50 Pet Circle voucher in every box.”