PERSOL Taps Ogilvy Melbourne To Deliver Work And Smile Mission

PERSOL has appointed Ogilvy Melbourne as its agency of record for its Asia-Pacific launch, following a competitive pitch.

Effective immediately, Ogilvy has been tasked with developing a creative platform that captures the scale of the PERSOL’s ‘Work and Smile’ philosophy and its delivery across the many and varied markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

PERSOL operates several Staffing businesses across APAC Including: Programmed, PERSOLKELLY, BTI Executive, PERSOLKELLY Consulting Group, Evo, P-Serv and Workmate, as well as Programmed Maintenance Services across ANZ.

Led out of Ogilvy Melbourne, the team will be supported by Ogilvy’s unrivalled network in APAC, plus WPP partners Kantar and EssenceMediacom to deliver the full breadth of strategy, creative, media, and brand tracking.

Ogilvy Melbourne’s managing director, Gavin MacMillan, said: “We were immediately inspired by the boldness of PERSOL’s Work and Smile philosophy. From our very first meeting, it was clear that we were dealing with a visionary company. We’re excited to be partnering with PERSOL on its mission to show what is possible to individuals, companies, and society when work and wellbeing meet.”

PERSOL regional director, head of marketing – APAC Staffing, Amelia Collins (featured image), said: “We were impressed by Ogilvy’s strong insight into people’s relationship with work and how that differs across the APAC region. We’re thrilled to have an agency that shares our Work and Smile vision, with the capability to deliver it across cultures and audiences.”

Both internal and external audiences will be targeted as part of Ogilvy’s work, which begins immediately.

Who will be the next chair of the ABC? Stan Grant

Kim Williams

Peter Tonagh

Danny Gilbert

Gabrielle Trainor

Jane Caro

Abbie Chatfield

Anna Bligh

Julia Gillard

Alan Jones Vote