PepsiCo, Domino’s and pilates brand breach ad standards

PepsiCo, Domino’s and pilates brand breach ad standards
Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman



PepsiCo sweats over ‘misleading’ ad; Domino’s wrapped for skateboard safety; pilates brand slammed for ‘fat shaming’.

PepsiCo’s sports drink brand Gatorade No Sugar has pulled a Spotify ad that “misleads” consumers about the amount of electrolytes people lose when sweating.

An Ad Standards community panel ruled the Gatorade creative misled consumers by exaggerating the amount of sweat and electrolytes released when carrying out activities such as running on a treadmill or walking at night.

The complaint suggested that sweating makes you lose electrolytes in extreme cases, such as professional sport, and the ad was likely to “mislead potential consumers into drinking more of the product than necessary”, breaching the Food and Beverage Advertising Code.

PepsiCo, which disputed the findings, said its product was backed by scientific evidence, but agreed not to run the ad again in its current form.

Domino’s pulled a TV and online ad that depicts a woman skating on a longboard with a helmet eating pizza. The advertisement ends with the words “anything’s pizzable”.

Complaints suggested the creative encouraged children to skateboard without using safety equipment. 

Although an Ad Standards community panel did not find the ad particularly target children, it did breach community standards on health and safety.

The fast food giant, which agreed to stop broadcasting the ad, argued that it does not breach health and safety standards because there are no laws that longboard riders need to wear helmets.

Butts and fat shaming

A pair of ads have fallen foul of sexualised content standards and have been asked to be pulled down or modified.

A TV advertisement promoting Slix Pilates Reformer equipment depicts women in swimwear with a voiceover asking: “Want to lose those love handles, and get a firm butt and long lean, sexy legs?” and “A Pilates body is beautifully sculpted; long and lean, with a firm butt, toned abs, sexy legs and defined arms and shoulders.”

In its decision, the Ad Standards panel noted the creative objectifies women and body shames and was too raunchy for daytime viewing.

Another ad that needs to be pulled for sexualised material is a Willy’s World poster that three women in underwear on a bed raise their buttocks overlooked by a vape smoking man with a halo.

A poster of Willys World that has been ruled to bread ad standards.A poster of Willys World that has been ruled to bread ad standards.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Domino's Pizza Gatorade PepsiCo

Latest News

Hyundai & Surfing Australia Barrel Into Expanded Partnership
  • Marketing

Hyundai & Surfing Australia Barrel Into Expanded Partnership

Hyundai and Surfing Australia have announced an expanded partnership, with Hyundai taking on the presenting rights for the Irukandjis (Australian Surfing Team, Open division) and Come to the Edge documentary, further strengthening an already powerful collaboration. Lead Image: Hyundai ambassador Molly Picklum in action. Since 2018, Hyundai Motor Company Australia have been an incredible partner […]

MG Makes You Look At The New MG4 Electric Via Milk+Honey United
  • Campaigns

MG Makes You Look At The New MG4 Electric Via Milk+Honey United

Milk+Honey United has been appointed by MG Motors for a special project to help launch its important and exciting new MG4 Electric Vehicle in Australia and New Zealand. The ‘Made You Look’ integrated campaign runs across film, radio, OOH, social and digital. Designed from the ground up, the MG4s new revolutionary EV platform redefines space […]

Alcohol & Drug Foundation Launches “Keep Their Future Bright” Campaign To Address Underage Alcohol Consumption
  • Campaigns

Alcohol & Drug Foundation Launches “Keep Their Future Bright” Campaign To Address Underage Alcohol Consumption

The Alcohol and Drug Foundation (ADF) has recently launched the “Keep Their Future Bright” campaign in response to the concerning trends in underage alcohol consumption amongst high school students, specifically 15 to 16-year-olds. A recent survey of 3,240 Year 10 students in SA and NSW revealed a worrying spike in early alcohol consumption, with one-third […]

Wellbub Unveils ‘The Ruin I Need To Fix’ Campaign: Redefining Motherhood & Championing Maternal Mental Health
  • Campaigns

Wellbub Unveils ‘The Ruin I Need To Fix’ Campaign: Redefining Motherhood & Championing Maternal Mental Health

Wellbub, a trailblazer in promoting maternal well-being in Singapore, launched its groundbreaking campaign, ‘The Ruin I Need To Fix,’ on Tuesday, 27th February 2024. This transformative initiative aims to challenge societal norms surrounding postpartum bodies, fostering inclusivity and empowering new mothers to embrace the beauty of their journey. The Wellbub team, in collaboration with photographer […]

Avid Collective Nabs Niki Jones From Junkee Media As New Head Of Enablement & Operations
  • Media

Avid Collective Nabs Niki Jones From Junkee Media As New Head Of Enablement & Operations

Avid Collective has officially announced the appointment of former Scout Publishing and Junkee Media executive Niki Jones (lead image) as its new head of enablement operations. In the newly created role, Jones will be responsible for overseeing operational activities across various arms of business with a focus on partner engagement. “Niki’s appointment comes at an […]