AdvertisingNewsletter

PepsiCo Appoints New CMO For ANZ Foods Following Pandey’s Promotion

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Alessia Taddei, chief marketing officer, ANZ Foods.
Alessia Taddei, chief marketing officer, ANZ Foods.

PepsiCo Australia has announced the appointment of Alessia Taddei as chief marketing officer, ANZ Foods. The appointment comes after Vandita Pandey took on the role of vice president of marketing, international beverages, hydration business — she was previously CMO for three years.

Taddei will take over responsibility for the full marketing agenda across Australia and New Zealand, leading PepsiCo’s foods marketing teams and agency partners.

“With a category-first approach, Alessia has championed a number of efforts, both in our commercial strategy and internally across PepsiCo, that have now become models for other key PepsiCo markets. She also strengthened the human-centric approach of our shopper marketing function and built category strategies to deliver mutually beneficial solutions. We are confident she will continue to lead with creative excellence and help accelerate the growth of our iconic brands,” said Kyle Faulconer, PepsiCo ANZ CEO.

With the appointment, Alessia will join PepsiCo’s executive leadership team as the functional leader for marketing.

“I am incredibly honoured that the business has tasked me with taking the marketing efforts to new heights across our iconic brands. The marketing landscape is constantly evolving and I’m excited by the prospect of driving bold ideas and impactful work, in collaboration with some of the brilliant minds within our PepsiCo network who lead with deep marketing knowledge and strategic thinking every single day,” said Taddei.

Related posts:

  1. Cremorne Digital Hub Announces Lineup For Inaugural Tech Week
  2. Mamamia Announces Audio Erotica Brand For Women
  3. Vistar Academy Expands To APAC
  4. IN Noosa Magazine Celebrates 10 Year Milestone
TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts.

Latest News

B&T’s Agency Scorecard: Leo Burnett
Philippa Noilea-Tani, chief investment & operations officer, Wavemaker.
Wavemaker Appoints Philippa Noilea-Tani To Chief Investment & Operations Officer
B&T’s Agency Scorecard: TBWA
Special claims the Grand Prix at the 2023 B&T Awards!
Hear Ye! Hear Ye! B&T Awards 2024 Finalists Have Been Revealed!
Register Lost your password?