PepsiCo Appoints New CMO For ANZ Foods Following Pandey’s Promotion

PepsiCo Australia has announced the appointment of Alessia Taddei as chief marketing officer, ANZ Foods. The appointment comes after Vandita Pandey took on the role of vice president of marketing, international beverages, hydration business — she was previously CMO for three years.

Taddei will take over responsibility for the full marketing agenda across Australia and New Zealand, leading PepsiCo’s foods marketing teams and agency partners.

“With a category-first approach, Alessia has championed a number of efforts, both in our commercial strategy and internally across PepsiCo, that have now become models for other key PepsiCo markets. She also strengthened the human-centric approach of our shopper marketing function and built category strategies to deliver mutually beneficial solutions. We are confident she will continue to lead with creative excellence and help accelerate the growth of our iconic brands,” said Kyle Faulconer, PepsiCo ANZ CEO.

With the appointment, Alessia will join PepsiCo’s executive leadership team as the functional leader for marketing.

“I am incredibly honoured that the business has tasked me with taking the marketing efforts to new heights across our iconic brands. The marketing landscape is constantly evolving and I’m excited by the prospect of driving bold ideas and impactful work, in collaboration with some of the brilliant minds within our PepsiCo network who lead with deep marketing knowledge and strategic thinking every single day,” said Taddei.