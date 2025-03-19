Pedro Pascal Dances In Technicolour Dream For Apple Via TBWA\Media ArtsLab

Apple has tapped actor Pedro Pascal to star in its latest ad spruiking its AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation.

The ad, directed by Spike Jonze, starts with Pascal on the frost-bitten streets of a city.

However, his AirPods 4 transport him to a happier, sunnier time when Pascal could frolic along the sidewalks without a care in the world.

He’s joined by ordinary folk joining his dancing, which was choreographed by Tanisha Scott, who is celebrated for her work with Rihanna, Drake and Beyoncé.

Credits

Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Los Angeles

Director: Spike Jonze

Production company: MJZ

Post-production: Trafik

Audio post-production company: Squeak E Clean

Editing: Final Cut

Director of photography: Jasper Wolf

Music: Conticinio by Guitarricadelafuente and Perfect by Sam I, with Tropkillaz ft Bia & MC Pikachu