BRING: More Than Half Of People Don’t Notice Event Sponsors

The New Gig Economy, a new live music cultural study commissioned by BRING – Universal Music for Brands has recently been unveiled at an exclusive event where general managers James Griffiths and Brooke Pilton took to the stage in front of 120+ marketers to explore the insights first alongside an intimate and powerful live performance from rising star Ruby Rodgers.

The report has been designed to better understand music fans’ desires in a shifting live music landscape with invaluable learnings for brands. The New Gig Economy is being made available to marketers from today who can leverage the insights in their live music activations.

With the recent turbulence in multi-day festivals here in Australia, there has been a shift in how fans can experience the artists they love as a result but also their needs—with fan behaviours shifting simultaneously.

BRING – Universal Music for Brands wanted to deep-dive into Aussie music fans’ desires to understand what it is they value most from live music, and most importantly what this means for brands looking to connect directly with these fans through live music culture.

“We’ve been seeing a shift in what young fans are seeking from their live music moments,” said Griffiths. “Some of the findings have been incredibly positive, with 74 per cent of live music fans intending to attend more live music events in 2025 and 80 per cent of fans seeking live music events that cater to their specific music tastes.

“For brands this presents an opportunity to create a real value-exchange by making owned moments for themselves that activates and engages deeply with an engaged music community.”

The report, which shines the light on Australian music fan behaviour can be an unlock for brands looking to activate in live music. The challenge many brands face when sponsoring live music properties is creating cut-through. The report uncovered that 58 per cent of live music fans don’t notice the brand that sponsors an event, so brands need to be innovative in their thinking to create cut-through.

The real opportunity for brands is in creating their own live music moments though, 63 per cent of all music fans would like to see brands host their own live music events with a curated line-up.

By creating their own bespoke, owned music moments, it can allow brands total share of voice and can more deeply associate the brand with a progressive audience, further accelerating the brands attribution to music culture.