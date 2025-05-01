“Party Without Politics” With Naked Wines New ‘After Party’ Campaign, Via Supermassive

As the federal election ramps up, Naked Wines is cutting through the noise with the launch of ‘The Naked Wines After Party’ — a bold new campaign by independent creative studio Supermassive – designed to strengthen brand affinity, drive acquisition, and spotlight its position as a challenger in the wine category, and unique business model that puts people before politics.

Positioned as “a party without the politics,” the campaign taps into increasing voter fatigue and consumer desire for authenticity, aligning with Naked Wines long-standing mission to disrupt the traditional wine industry by backing independent winemakers and offering customers better wine at fairer prices.

A hero 60 second film will run across cinemas in Sydney and Melbourne from next week, supported by a 30 second radio spot and print advertising. Guerrilla-style roaming human billboards will also hit high-traffic political polling areas such as Martin Place, Manly Wharf, and Bondi Junction in the lead-up to, and again on, election day, capitalising on the chaos of campaign flyers and long voting lines by encouraging Aussies to join ‘The Naked Wines After Party.’

In a market saturated with promotions and short-term acquisition tactics, Naked Wines is shifting focus from vouchers to values. The business is investing in brand storytelling and community-building efforts that create emotional resonance and long-term advocacy, rather than relying solely on discounts to drive growth.

“Our strategy is evolving,” said CEO Paul Connell. “This campaign reflects a broader move toward building a brand that stands for something — supporting makers, connecting communities, and giving customers something to believe in (and something great to drink).”

To drive awareness and trial, the brand is sponsoring hundreds of post-election celebrations across Australia, opening the bar to help Aussies toast the end of the campaign season. As part of the activation, the first 100 people to join The Naked Wines After Party from April 16 will receive a curated six-pack of wines from local, independent producers, for free.

The campaign is fronted by comedian, wine lover and entrepreneur Matt Okine, whose experience working in bottle shops and recently launching his own wine bar makes him a credible and charismatic voice for the brand. Through a series of cheeky video and social content, Matt is rallying Aussies behind the call for “less whining, more wining.”

“I’ve seen how hard independent winemakers work just to get their bottles on shelves,” said Okine. “This campaign is about backing the people who make great wine — and stripping away the fluff that distracts from it.”

Connell said the campaign reflects how Naked Wines is positioning for future growth, through transparency, storytelling, and shared values: “The wine industry and politics? They’ve got more in common than you’d think — a lot of hot air, backroom deals, and not enough transparency. In both worlds, it’s often the little guys who get squeezed — whether it’s independent winemakers trying to make a living, or Aussies trying to get a fair deal at the bottle shop,” he said.

“The Naked Wines After Party is our way of challenging that status quo. It’s about cutting through the noise and getting back to what really matters — quality, fairness, and people. We’re building a community of wine lovers who care about where their wine comes from and who made it — and want to connect over shared values or a glass of something honest.”

“If there’s one thing Aussies love, it’s honesty and fairness, something that political parties are not well known for – but Naked Wines is”, said Supermassive creative partner, Adam Smith. “So in the Supermassive spirit of making stuff that people actually want, we swapped politics for pinot and created a party that won’t take four years to recover from.”

This approach is grounded in insights from the brand’s 2024 Ideal Conditions Report, which found that 63 per cent of Australians would buy more wine if they knew winemakers were getting a fair deal — a stat that underscores consumer appetite for transparency and ethical sourcing.

With rising consumer acquisition cost (CAC), shifting drinking habits, and growing consumer scrutiny, Naked Wines is leaning into its identity as a challenger brand. Through its proposition and promise to disrupt and attract the right customers and doubling down on the experience it provides for its loyal community of Angels and makers, it creates advocacy, retention and champions a better model for business to challenge the duopolies for consumers and makers.

This campaign signals the start of a new chapter for Naked Wines — one that’s less about loud discounts, and more about bold stories, deep community, and giving both makers and drinkers a better deal.

Wine lovers can raise a glass to stripping back the nonsense by joining ‘The Naked Wines After Party’, the first 100 founding members to join from April 17 will get an extra 6 bottles for free, because ‘The Naked Wines After Party’ is all about washing away the election nonsense with the good stuff.

