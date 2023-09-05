Paramount’s NCIS: Sydney Set To Launch November 10th

Paramount+ Australia today released the first look images for the highly-anticipated original series NCIS: Sydney, which will stream exclusively on Paramount+ from Friday, 10 November in Australia.

Following the premiere, new episodes of the eight-episode season, will drop weekly on Fridays.

Internationally, NCIS: Sydney will premiere in the U.S. on Monday, 13 November on The CBS Television Network, with additional Paramount+ international markets to follow at a later date.

Filmed against the spectacular backdrop of one of the world’s most breathtaking harbour cities, NCIS: Sydney is the first-ever international series from the global NCIS franchise outside of the US, and sees rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific. The brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS Agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are grafted into a multi-national taskforce, to keep naval crimes in check, in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet.

The NCIS: Sydney team will be led by NCIS special agent Michelle Mackey played by Olivia Swann (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The River Wild) and her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey played by Todd Lasance (Without Remorse, Spartacus: War of the Damned). They are joined by Sean Sagar (The Covenant, Mea Culpa) as NCIS Special Agent, DeShawn Jackson; Tuuli Narkle (Mystery Road: Origin, Bad Behaviour) as AFP Liaison Officer, Constable Evie Cooper; Mavournee Hazel (Shantaram, Halifax: Retribution) as AFP Forensic Scientist, Bluebird ‘Blue’ Gleeson and William McInnes (The Newsreader, Total Control) as AFP Forensic Pathologist, Dr Roy Penrose.

Produced by Endemol Shine Australia for CBS Studios and Paramount Australia, and distributed outside Australia by Paramount Global Content Distribution, NCIS: Sydney is created by Morgan O’Neill (Les Norton), who also serves as executive producer alongside Endemol Shine Australia’s Sara Richardson (RFDS) and Sue Seeary (Ten Pound Poms), with Michele Bennett (Mr Inbetween) as producer.

NCIS is one of the world’s most successful TV dramas, ranking as the #1 U.S. TV drama franchise globally. In the U.S. alone, NCIS has amassed over 4.1 trillion minutes viewed across the entire franchise during its 20 years on TV. NCIS, NCIS: LOS ANGELES, NCIS: HAWAI’I and NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, have been licensed in over 200 markets worldwide and NCIS won the International Audience Award as the most watched television series by Médiamétrie and Eurodata in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

NCIS: Sydney joins a host of the Paramount+ Australian Originals currently streaming on Paramount+ including One Night, The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers, The Betoota Advocate Presents, Five Bedrooms, Last King of The Cross, The Bridge Australia, The Secrets She Keeps, 6 Festivals, More Than This, Undressed, Couples Therapy Australia, Spreadsheet and Appleton Ladies Potato Race.

