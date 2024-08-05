Paramount Australia Promotes Travis Kirk To Commercial Partnerships Director – Ad Sales Sydney

Paramount Australia has announced the appointment of Travis Kirk to the newly created role of commercial partnerships director – ad sales Sydney.

Reporting to Paramount Australia’s national digital sales director, Diane Ho, and general manager – ad sales, Nick Bower, Travis is responsible for driving and enhancing premium sponsorship revenue streams across Paramount Australia’s broadcast (Network 10) and digital (10 Play and Paramount+) media, cementing the business’s commitment to cross-platform sponsorship.

As commercial partnerships director – ad sales Sydney, Travis will steer client and agency relationships and spearhead Sydney sponsorship responses. His focus will be on streamlining integrated linear and digital ideas harnessing the power of Paramount ANZ Brand Studio.

“Paramount boasts a unique and powerful suite of brands that offer exceptional value to the Australian market. The creation of this strategic commercial partnerships role represents a commitment by Paramount Australia to fully leverage our cross-platform offerings and deliver holistic value to our clients,” said Rod Prosser, chief sales officer, Paramount Australia & New Zealand.

“Travis’ market expertise, reputation for delivering exceptional client outcomes, and outstanding leadership, make him the ideal choice to lead our premium revenue initiatives. His uniquely calm and thoughtful approach ensures consistent and impressive results, and we look forward to witnessing his leadership skills flourish in this newly established role,” added Prosser.

“Paramount Australia’s best-in-class sponsorships and partnerships set the industry standard, demonstrating our commitment to excellence and innovation. I am thrilled to step into this new role, where I will have the opportunity to strategically drive forward-thinking initiatives and deliver outstanding results for our clients,” said Travis Kirk, commercial partnerships director – ad sales Sydney, Paramount Australia.

“Through the collaborative efforts of our talented broadcast and digital teams, and with the support of our transformative ad products, we are well-equipped to meet and exceed our clients’ expectations,” added Kirk.

Travis’s career has been marked by a clear and consistent track record of progression and high performance. In 2017, at the age of 25, Travis became Network 10’s youngest-ever group sales manager. Starting his media career as an intern at Network 10’s Brisbane office, Travis quickly progressed through the ranks after being recruited to the Sydney office in 2014. Within three years, he advanced through several positions from sales assistant to senior account manager, ultimately leading one of Network 10’s largest account patches as a group sales manager. Kirk was a B&T 30 Under 30 winner in 2019.