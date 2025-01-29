MediaNewsletter

Paramount Australia Kicks A Goal With Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Rights

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read

Paramount+ has just scored a goal by securing the exclusive Australian broadcast rights to Italy’s premier knockout football competition, Coppa Italia Frecciarossa.

Starting in February 2025, Aussie football fans will be able to catch all the action, live and exclusive to Paramount+, when coverage kicks off during the nail-biting quarter finals right through to the final in May 2025.

Paramount+ will be serving front-row seats to the high stakes action as Italy’s football elite compete for the coveted trophy. Get ready to cheer on Serie A’s heavyweights Juventus, Inter, Bologna, AC Milan, Lazio, Atalanta, Empoli and Roma.

The quarter finals will kick off on Wednesday, 5 February with Atalanta facing off against Bologna live at 7am AEDT, followed by a Milan and Roma clash on Thursday, 6 February live at 7am AEDT.

The quarter final round continues on Wednesday, 26 February when Juventus come up against Empoli, and Inter against Lazio live from 7am AEDT.

Related posts:

  1. MasterFoods Wraps Up Creative, Media & Production With WPP’s The Kitchen
  2. Melissa Matheson Joins WHO Magazine As Editor
  3. Publicis Acquires Atomic 212°
  4. Bunnings Expands Retail Media Operation At 150 Key Stores
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Jack Link’s Picks Creative & Media Agencies
Vodka Cruiser Taps Random Punters To Star In New ‘Bold Choice’ Brand Platform Via Clems
Everyone Understands The Benefits Of DE&I. Why Don’t They Act?
Spotlight On Sponsors: Melbourne FC Doubles Down On Commitment To Healthy Living With Grill’d Partnership
Register Lost your password?