Paramount Australia Kicks A Goal With Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Rights

Paramount+ has just scored a goal by securing the exclusive Australian broadcast rights to Italy’s premier knockout football competition, Coppa Italia Frecciarossa.

Starting in February 2025, Aussie football fans will be able to catch all the action, live and exclusive to Paramount+, when coverage kicks off during the nail-biting quarter finals right through to the final in May 2025.

Paramount+ will be serving front-row seats to the high stakes action as Italy’s football elite compete for the coveted trophy. Get ready to cheer on Serie A’s heavyweights Juventus, Inter, Bologna, AC Milan, Lazio, Atalanta, Empoli and Roma.

The quarter finals will kick off on Wednesday, 5 February with Atalanta facing off against Bologna live at 7am AEDT, followed by a Milan and Roma clash on Thursday, 6 February live at 7am AEDT.

The quarter final round continues on Wednesday, 26 February when Juventus come up against Empoli, and Inter against Lazio live from 7am AEDT.