Paper Moose Launches “LookSee,” Tech Product To Boost Brand Awareness

Paper Moose has launched “LookSee” – a customisable and interactive 360-degree experience that transports audiences into a brand’s physical location from anywhere in the world.

From virtual location tours to training videos to immersive storytelling, “LookSee” enables branded immersive experiences.

LookSee allows businesses to add their own distinctive assets to ensure every tour feels unique, without needing to invest in a custom development cost. The platform can seamlessly integrate with pre-existing 360 assets or the Paper Moose production team can facilitate a 360 shoot.

Ideal for lead generation and boosting brand awareness, LookSee engages audiences with interactive wayfinding and the option of real or virtual tour guides.

The LookSee platform has been implemented with highly successful branded tours for campus-based institutions like UTS, UNSW, and Swinburne University as well as story-led experiences for NDIS and NSW Gov’s skills road program, delivering thousands of minutes of engagement, with an average dwell time of 3 minutes.

“Paper Moose has always enjoyed a strong culture of technological curiosity and experimentation,” said Josh Flowers, chief innovation officer, Paper Moose.

“During Covid, we saw the undeniable value of virtual tours and digital brand experiences first-hand and we’ve seen this trend continue. We’re excited to support more brands looking to quickly immerse their audience into their location virtually”.

The announcement follows from the agency’s AI intern “MooseBot” earlier this year, as well as work with the CSIRO On Innovation Program, the National AI Centre, and startups like Uluu, Cauldron, Vow, and Eden Brew.

