Paper Moose Anointed As Newest B Corp

Paper Moose has become the latest Australian company to be recognised as a B Corp, joining around 400 Certified B Corporations in being recognised for using business to drive a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable economy.

The certification reflects Paper Moose’s growing leadership in the purpose-led space, whose client list includes Australian Ethical Investing, leading eco financier, Brighte, carbon-neutral telco, felix, and the NSW Environmental Protection Agency.

It also follows the agency’s repositioning to ‘The change makers’ and the announcement of their Buy One Give One initiative, designed to support innovators working to decarbonise our economy.

Nick Hunter (right in main photo), CEO and co-founder at Paper Moose, says: “Well, that was no easy task, but after three years’ hard work, and turning the agency inside out, we couldn’t be more proud of our purpose-led credentials being formally recognised. By using creativity to spark positive change, we hope to help responsible businesses become a dominant force in Australia over the next decade”.

Josh Flowers (left), CCO and co-founder at Paper Moose, says: “If we weren’t so fanatically focused on improving every part of our business already, we would have found the B-Corp certification process almost ominously administrative. Luckily, we love wielding the awesome administrative power of spreadsheets for good. 10/10, would apply to become a B-Corp again.”