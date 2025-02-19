Matthew & Camila McConaughey’s Pantalones Organic Tequila Lands In Australia

Pantalones Organic Tequila, co-founded by Matthew and Camila McConaughey, is expanding its reach to Australia. The spirit is available at Dan Murphy’s in-store and online.

“We launched Pantalones to remind everyone that tequila should be high-quality juice and fun. We’re grateful that our message has been embraced by both tequila lovers and the industry. Whether it’s enjoyed in cocktails, shooters, or sipped neat, Pantalones performs, and now, we’re excited to share it with Australia,” Matthew and Camila McConaughey said.

Pantalones Organic Tequila has secured several awards, including a Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition for its Organic Añejo, as well as Double Gold for its Organic Reposado at the SIP Awards. The Pantalones Organic Blanco also claimed a Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

“With an overwhelmingly successful first year in the US, we are looking forward to taking Pantalones to the next level with our first international market, Australia. The Australian spirit truly embodies everything Pantalones stands for; this is the perfect place to bring our brand to next, and we hope Aussies love our organic tequila as much as we expect they will,” Andrew T. Chrisomalis, co-founder and chairman of Pantalones said.

The Blanco has notes of honey and citrus, the Reposado (aged for 9 months) features a balance of sweet fruit and oak, while the Añejo (aged for 15 months) is filled with vanilla, butterscotch and maple flavours. Crafted from 100 per cent organic blue Weber agave and produced at a family-owned distillery in Amatitán, Jalisco.

The brand has partnered with the Surfrider Foundation, which works to protect oceans and beaches.