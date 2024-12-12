Panasonic Taps Awaken For UGC & Influencer Foray

Panasonic has partnered with Awaken to launch its new compact shaver range.

With a UGC-first digital campaign designed to bring the products directly to men and their partners, Panasonic showcased how these devices can fit seamlessly into any busy lifestyle.

The multi-channel campaign, delivered across social media, search engines, native advertising and video platforms, was focused on real-life experiences with the new shavers, allowing customers to share authentic feedback and styling tips.

To enhance the reach and appeal, Panasonic teamed up with several content creators and influencers with Panasonic’s Emma Laing at the helm, and including model and former Bachelorette star Carlin Sterritt and several other relatable personalities, to create style guides tailored to busy men. The guides offer practical grooming tips and advice, helping men easily maintain a polished look.

“In a competitive market, our focus is always on creating campaigns that can cut through the noise and really resonate with consumers,” said Awaken CEO, Chris Parker.

“Leveraging UGC and influencer collaborations designed to establish a strong connection with consumers, positions Panasonic as providing essential tools for men who value both efficiency and sophistication in their personal care routines, whilst also establishing brand trust.

“By highlighting actual experiences with the shaving range, we’re not only able to introduce the product line to the Australian market but build a more genuine, meaningful relationship with customers, adding value to their daily routine.”

The Panasonic compact shaving range has been designed with convenience, style and innovation in mind, transforming men’s grooming with advanced features and a minimalist, user-friendly design.

Panasonic Australia’s Emma Laing said: “An innovative product range needs innovative marketing, and Awaken delivered with this comprehensive digital campaign. Designed to resonate with the modern, elevated man looking for effortless, stylish grooming solutions, the campaign’s blend of UGC, influencer partnerships and extensive online coverage has set the stage for Panasonic Australia to establish itself as a leader in men’s grooming solutions.”

The campaign is now live nationwide.