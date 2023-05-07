Paintback Launches “Unwanted Paint Can Do More” Platform Via 10 Feet Tall

Paintback’s new ‘Unwanted Paint Can Do More’ campaign brings a couple of colorful characters to life, reminding us you just can’t keep a good can down.

The ‘Unwanted Paint Can Do More’ campaign is the product of a partnership between Paintback and creative agency 10 Feet Tall, personifying the forlorn and forgotten cans we’ve all seen languishing in laneways or let gather dust in basements, and bringing them to life as a colourful characters who can tell their own tale.

An independent not-for-profit organisation, Paintback was established back in 2016 as a paint industry-led initiative designed to divert unwanted paint and packaging from ending up in landfill or worse, polluting our lakes and waterways. Along with responsibly disposing of unwanted paint, Paintback’s ultimate aim is to repurpose all unwanted paint and packaging material into sustainable resources to be reused again and again.

Joseph Meseha, managing director of 10 Feet Tall, says “The aim of this campaign was to convince consumers to give their old cans new life by bringing them back to Paintback. We’re all guilty of condemning old cans to gather cobwebs under the house , or leaving them to a life of solitude in the shed. Every day we are digging into our precious planet searching for virgin material, when we have experienced resources above ground that we could reuse.”

Stuart Black, ECD 10 feet tall also added: “‘facial pareidolia’ which is the tendency for people to see faces in inanimate objects, gave us the ability to to cut through with empathy for the paint cans, allowing us to be emotive about these poor and forgotten untapped resources that are sitting in our sheds and under our homes wasting away.”

Paintback’s commitment to researching new ways resources can ‘do more’ is beginning to pay off, with exciting early results pointing to a bright future of stronger construction materials and recycled plastic.

Credits:

Client: Paintback

CEO: Karen Gomez

National marketing manager: Amanda Sharma

Agency:10 feet tall

Executive creative director: Stuart Black

Head of copy: Jack Woodcock

Managing director: Joseph Meseha

Account director: Tracy Stoner

Production Company: Stacks On Films

Director: Josh Dawson

Producer: Sheridan Wadelton

Cinematographer: Alex Serafini

1st AD: Cam Watts

Puppetry: A Blanck Canvas

Post: Manimal Post

Sound Mix: Bang Bang Studios

Music: Kasey Chambers/Music mill

Feature image source: Youtube/@PNTBUP60 Online