OzTam Partners With Samba TV & Nexxen To Launch New Measurement Tools For Media Industry

OzTAM, the industry’s provider of the VOZ Total TV currency, has announced partnerships with Samba TV and Nexxen, marking the launch of a proof-of-concept (POC) project to explore revolutionary new measurement possibilities for Australia’s media industry.

The POC is scheduled to run across 2025 with Phase 1 set to scope the big data opportunities and benefits. Big data refers to a combination of return-path data (RPD) from cable and satellite set-top boxes, alongside automatic content recognition (ACR) data from internet-connected smart TVs.

In Phase 2, the project will engage with industry leaders to design an integration roadmap to combine new data sources with OzTAM’s robust measurement panel data. A tender process for a production partner is also in motion, focused on aligning technologies and AI with the needs of the Australian market.

The POC partnerships with Samba TV and Nexxen will leverage their datasets, sourced from more than 2.2 million connected TV sets and representing an audience of over five million individuals.

In tandem with OzTAM’s representative panel of 8,500 panel homes – selected from 65,000 Establishment Survey respondents annually, including 4,600 Streaming TV Meters and with 16 million connected devices – this integration of big data marks a step toward reshaping how total video consumption is measured in Australia.

“The global expansion of connected TV adoption and high-speed internet is unlocking a new era of audience data that promises to transform how we understand and measure viewership. We are excited to collaborate with Samba TV and Nexxen to integrate big data with our established panel data, taking our Total TV measurement service to new heights. This next step in moving towards incorporating big data into the trading currency is not just a game-changer – it’s the future of audience measurement,” OzTAM CEO, Karen Halligan said.

“As OzTAM elevates Total TV measurement to the next level, the impact for agencies, advertisers, and broadcasters will be transformative,” Samba TV APAC managing director Yasmin Sanders added.

“Samba TV pioneered ACR technology to bring accuracy and scale to viewership measurement, and by combining our diverse first-party dataset with OzTAM’s trusted framework, we’re setting a new standard. This partnership delivers comprehensive precision and actionability that brands and broadcasters need to navigate today’s evolving viewing landscape with confidence. This isn’t just an evolution—it’s a bold step toward a smarter, more transparent future for audience measurement in Australia,” Sanders added.

“We’re thrilled to partner with OzTAM on this proof-of-concept, bringing our scale and expertise in data-driven insights to the evolution of TV measurement in Australia,” Josif Zanich, managing director JAPAC at Nexxen said.

“With viewing behaviours becoming more fragmented than ever, it’s critical to have a measurement approach that captures the entire audience journey. By combining Nexxen’s unique and extensive dataset with OzTAM’s trusted panel, we aim to deliver a more holistic view of how people engage with TV content, providing greater clarity and value to advertisers and broadcasters alike,” Zanich added.

Over the past six months, OzTAM has transitioned the market to VOZ Total TV currency, launched VOZ Streaming, and expanded its Streaming TV Meters in panel homes, with more announcements set to come.